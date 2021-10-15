 large image

Apple Music could be making its way over to the PS5

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Some users have reported seeing Apple Music on their PS5 systems, but it’s not yet available for everyone.

Anyone who’s been able to buy a PS5 might know that the Spotify app has been the major streaming app on the console, being available for download since its release in November.

But it seems that maybe you’ll have another option to listen to your favourite tunes, as there have been a few reports of gamers seeing the option to use Apple Music, even if the app doesn’t seem to work right now.

Looking at the picture above – posted by a user on Reddit – it shows the option for Apple Music alongside the iconic logo, but it was reported that the app didn’t work when it was clicked on.

The user also mentioned that when clicked on a message appeared that read ‘This app is only playable on PS4,’ which is a standard error message that’s generated when an app isn’t yet ready to use.

Some users have also said that the option for Apple Music came up when making a new account in the US, with Eurogamer claiming that it was able to achieve this result, but it wasn’t reproducible.

The fact that users can’t get the same prompt twice suggests that Sony is still in the testing phase for Apple Music but hasn’t yet been able to iron out all of the details.

Apple Music is already available on many non-Apple products, including Google Nest, Android and Chromebooks, so it wouldn’t be too unusual if it also cropped up on the latest Sony console.

Sony and Apple have worked together before; the Apple TV Plus promotion for PS5 owners wasn’t that long ago, so it’s safe to say the companies are familiar with each other.

We’ll have to wait to see if these few users have come across something that’s still in the works, and we’ll be sure to keep you updated if either company comes out with more information regarding Apple Music on the PS5.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
