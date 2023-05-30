Apple Music Classical hits Android, while iPad and Mac left out

Apple has rolled out the new Apple Music Classical for Android users, following the launch on iPhone in March.

The standalone app, which is only available with an Apple Music subscription includes five million compositions and high quality recordings (up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless) and spatial audio.

Apple promised an Android version of the app was to follow and two months on, the company has delivered. Apple Music Classical is now available on the Google Play Store.

Apple Music itself arrived on Android six months after its iOS launch as one of the first Apple apps to ever launch on Android, but this launch is considerably earlier.

It’s good news for Android users who enjoyed the Primephonic classical music streaming services on their devices before the Apple buyout shut it down in 2021.

If you already have an Apple Music subscription you’ll be able to sign in with your credentials. Unfortunately, it’s not available with the voice only plan which costs less than half the £11.99 a month.

While the trumpets are sounding for Android users, the violins are out for those on iPad and Mac platforms as an optimised Apple Music Classical is still missing.

Perhaps that’ll follow now the development team has been freed-up following the launch of the Android version of the app.

It’s not just a case of porting over the tracks into the Apple Music UI. The standalone app has tweaks including composer biographies and new browsing features to ensure you get the right version of the recording you’re seeking.