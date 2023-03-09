Apple Music Classical arrives this month, free for Apple Music subscribers

Apple has finally announced its the Apple Music Classical standalone streaming service, which will launch as a free bonus for current Apple Music subscribers.

The standalone app will arrive on March 28, but you will need an Apple Music subscription to access it. It won’t be available for a standalone subscription and those this the Voice-only plan will need to upgrade.

The service, which is the result of Apple’s purchase of Primephonic in 2021, will feature more than 5 million classical music tracks with high-resolution quality (up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless) and access to the Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology. Naturally, it’s compatible with AirPlay to send to the best speakers you have in the house.

Apple says the later will enable users to “hear favourites like never before in spatial audio”. It’ll almost be like being in the concert hall with Beethoven himself.

“Apple Music Classical also makes it easy for beginners to get acquainted with the genre thanks to hundreds of Essentials playlists, insightful composer biographies, deep-dive guides for many key works, and intuitive browsing features,” Apple explains in an App Store listing.

It is somewhat surprising that Apple has decided to keep Apple Music Classical as a standalone app, rather than building it into Apple Music. However, after seeing the way the company has framed the biographies and deep guides, it does make sense.

It is somewhat of a shame for former Primephonic subscribers who lost their streaming service and now have to subscribe to the entire Apple Music service in order to get back their classical grooves.