Apple Music Classical is getting an Android release soon

Apple Music Classical is out across Apple’s own platforms today, but Android users with a penchant for the orchestral will be able to enjoy too.

There’s no planned release date for Apple Music Classical on Android yet, but Apple says it’ll be available in due course.

“Apple Music Classical for Android is coming soon,” Apple says in a Newsroom post announcing the arrival of the app today.

It’s good news for Android users who enjoyed the Primephonic classical music streaming services on their devices before the Apple buyout shut it down in 2021.

Apple Music itself arrived on Android six months after its iOS launch as one of the first Apple apps to ever launch on Android. So, perhaps Android users could expect to see Apple Music Classical around September this year?

The service finally comes to market as a standalone service for Apple Music subscribers and won’t be available as a standalone subscription despite having its own app. It’s a little clunky in that regard.

However, if you know your Bach from your Beethoven, Apple Music Classical will offer five million tracks with a specialised search that’s been built for classical music. There are also 700 playlists built by experts and content is arranged in a manner that’ll cater for experts and beginners.

Perhaps, with all that in mind, it’s prudent to launch in a separate app. There’ll be biographies for the composers and deep dives into their key works. There are also some “intuitive browsing features” Apple explains in the App Store listing.

Overall, it’s exciting to see Apple diversify its musical offering beyond popular music and embrace this category that spans a far greater time period than the traditional history of popular music, which is less than 100 years old as we know it.