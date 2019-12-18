The Apple Mac Pro is surprisingly easy to repair

If you routinely check the iFixIt site to scope out the repairability of upcoming products, you may prepare yourself for the worst when you click a link labelled “Apple.” The most recent MacBook Pro 13, for example, got a score of 2/10, but the new Mac Pro is bucking that trend with an impressive 9/10 verdict.

“The new Mac Pro is a Fixmas miracle: beautiful, amazingly well put together, and a masterclass in repairability,” the conclusion gushes.

So how did it get such a glowing verdict? Well, it’s mainly down to the fact that it’s a doddle to take apart. Many of the modules can be removed and replaced without tools, and the connectors and screws are pretty standard for the most part. Indeed – with a few exceptions – you should be able to put in your own components and still have everything working, which could save a fortune.

Apple has even seen fit to include numbered labels on components, suggesting it has one eye on third party repairs itself. This leaves iFixIt wondering if the company is preparing for Right to Repair legislation coming into force in the not-so-distant future.

So what prevented it getting the perfect ten? There’s a proprietary Apple SSD, and it’s bound to Apple’s T2 security chip, meaning this isn’t one a hobbyist can fix themselves. Secondly Apple’s list of approved repairs is short, meaning if it’s not mentioned, “you’ll likely pay a dizzying price—if you can find them at all.”

Despite this, iFixIt praises the Mac Pro for being the most fixable Apple product in ages, and a big improvement on the previous cylindrical Mac Pro which even Apple accepted sacrificed usability for aesthetics.

Still, you’re paying a lot for this repairability. While prices start at £5499, if you add every upgrade possible on the Apple site, your bill can hit a mindblowing £48,087.98. So in that respect, you’d kind of hope it would be fixable…

Alan was Deputy Editor of Alphr.com, senior Editor at Mediablaze and a Producer at Mousebreaker, and has freelanced widely for The New Statesman, CNET and Pocket Gamer.