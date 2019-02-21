Will the modular 2019 Mac Pro emerge at WWDC?

It’s been a long time coming, but it sounds like the long wait for a new Mac Pro could be coming to an end.

Sources have told Bloomberg that Apple has “internally weighed previewing a new version of the high-end Mac Pro”, but it’s not clear if the company will unveil it there, or wait for another window later in the year.

That Apple would be unveiling a new Mac Pro in 2019 isn’t a scoop. Indeed, last year Apple was surprisingly upfront in offering a window of sometime in the next ten months. “We want to be transparent and communicate openly with our pro community, so we want them to know that the Mac Pro is a 2019 product. It’s not something for this year,” senior Apple marketing man Tom Boger said at the time.

“We know that there’s a lot of customers today that are making purchase decisions on the iMac Pro and whether or not they should wait for the Mac Pro,” he added possibly putting a severe dent into sales of a product that still starts at a whopping £2999 on the Apple website.

The Mac Pro hasn’t been updated since 2013, which makes that price tag a touch hard to swallow, but the good news is that Apple says it will be making the new version modular, presumably ditching the cylindrical design in the process. The current Mac Pro – affectionately referred to as a Death Star pedal bin – may be eye-catching, but all those curves make it a nightmare to fix and upgrade in any meaningful way.

“We wanted to do something bold and different,” Apple’s Craig Federighi told Buzzfeed News. “What we didn’t appreciate completely at the time was how we had so tailored that design to a specific vision that in the future we would find ourselves a bit boxed in — into a circular shape.”

“It served its purpose well,” vice president of hardware engineering John Ternus added. “It just doesn’t have the flexibility we now know we need to have.”

Hopefully, we’ll be seeing a bit more of what they mean in four months’ time.

