The top Mac Pro configuration will cost you over £48,000

Earlier this week, Apple revealed that people would soon be able to order the super-powerful Mac Pro, and that day is now here. The Apple Store has been updated, and there’s now a cute little Mac Pro icon along the navigation bar at the top of the page.

The pricing? Less cute. The cheapest Mac Pro configuration will set you back £5499. In that setup, you’ll get a 3.5GHz 8-core Xeon W processor, 32GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage and a Radeon Pro 580X graphics card.

But this being Apple, you get to customise each one of those in turn. If you want to upgrade to the top-end 28-core Intel Xeon processor, an extra £6300 will be added to your bill, while putting in a frankly ludicrous 1.5TB of RAM will add £22,500.

The Radeon Pro 580X graphics card is nice, but not as nice as two Radeon Pro Vega Duo cards – adding a pair will push the price up by £9720. And if you’re spending that much already, you may as well upgrade to 4TB of SSD storage – just £1260 to you, sir.

If you want an Apple Afterburner card, that’ll set you back an extra £1800 and, most egregiously of all, switching from feet to wheels at the bottom costs an extra £360. Throw in a Magic Trackpad 2 (+£149) alongside copies of Final Pro X (+£299.99) and Logic Pro X (+£199.99) and the most expensive configuration you can currently buy comes to £48,087.98. Will that be cash or card?

You’ll note I wrote “currently” in the paragraph above – that’s because Apple has a couple of upgrades that are listed as “coming soon”: an 8TB SSD upgrade, and the Radeon Pro W5700X, which can be added as a pair if you’re feeling flush enough.

Apple has also added the Pro Display XDR to the shop, and once again the dollar to pound price conversion has not been a kind one. The standard glass version costs £4599, while upgrading to nano-texture glass will cost £5499. The much maligned Pro Stand will set you back £949, while a VESA mount adapter comes to £189.

