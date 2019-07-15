The new MacBook Pro 13 doesn’t fix key issues with Apple laptop designs

The new MacBook Pro 13 is incredibly difficult to DIY repair, according to a fresh teardown from iFixit.

The teardown relates to the new MacBook Pro 13 with two Thunderbolt ports, which was unveiled earlier this year.

It revealed the new MacBook Pro suffers from many of the same repairability issues seen on past Apple laptops.

The glued in battery, soldered in place RAM and continuing use of a Butterfly switch keyboard were highlighted as key design issues that will hinder DIY repair efforts.

“As for the keyboard, it’s the same generation 3.5 butterfly switch design discovered in the earlier MacBook Pro refresh back in May,” explained the tear down.

“The battery assembly is still very solidly glued into the case, complicating replacement of a consumable.”

Apple’s Butterfly switches are a marmite factor on Apple laptops. Some people enjoy the ultra-low travel typing experience, but the design has been plagued by durability issues.

Numerous MacBook owners have complained about the switches breaking of failing fairly quickly after purchase, forcing Apple to launch an official repair programme.

Rumblings suggest Apple plans to use the older, more reliable Scissor switches seen on older MacBooks on its future laptops.

The report highlighted a change in SSD design as another issue that could make DIY repairs difficult on the new MacBook Pro 13.

“Where the 2016 model’s modular SSD used to live, we peel back a sticker – only to find a soldered-down shield. Unsurprising perhaps, but still disappointing – one of the last upgradeable components on the MacBook Pro line is totally gone.”

The move means it will be even harder to replace the laptop’s SSD, should it be damaged. The combination of factors lead iFixit to give the new MacBook Pro 13 a 2/10 repairability score and mean buyers will be best placed using Apple’s official repair centre.

