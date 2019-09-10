Here’s where you can watch tonight’s Apple event live stream

It’s iPhone day! Apple is holding a major launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater this evening, where it’s expected to unveil the iPhone 11, Apple Watch 5, and a whole lot more. Better still, the presentation is going to be live streamed, so you can tune in and whoop and cheer at all the right moments. Here’s where you can watch it.

Apple’s streaming requirements used to be really strict, but the company has really relaxed them this time out. The easiest way to watch tonight’s event is through YouTube.

Just hit the Play button in the video embedded above, or follow this link.

The event is scheduled to kick off at 6pm BST, which is 10am local time in Cupertino, California, where the event is being held.

However, the live stream is likely to start a little bit ahead of time. So if you’ve got nothing to do between finishing work and 6pm, you can fire it up early and… soak up the atmosphere?

These events tend to last around two hours, so if you’re in it for the long haul, we’d recommend having some tasty food at the ready.

Apple’s iPhone launch is pretty much always the biggest event in the tech calendar, and this time around we’re expecting the firm to pull the covers off three new models: the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Related: 5 massive announcements to expect from Apple’s big iPhone event tonight

If wearables are more your thing, we could have the Apple Watch 5 and AirPods 3 to look forward to, and even if you’re not interested in buying new hardware, may we interest you in the release of iOS 13, macOS Catalina and WatchOS, and announcements surrounding Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and the UK launch of Apple News Plus?

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif is one of the UK’s best known tech journalists, having been News Editor at Gizmodo UK and Tech Reporter for The Independent. He’s also written for DigitalSpy and ITProPortal. Aatif now helps run…