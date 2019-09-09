5 huge things to expect from Apple’s big iPhone and Apple Watch event

Apple’s ‘By Innovation Only’ event takes place on Tuesday, September 10, and we’re expecting to see everything from the iPhone 11 to the Apple Watch 5. Here’s everything we expect to see at the event.

1. A trio of new iPhones

Last year Apple’s September event saw the release of three new iPhones and it looks like the same will be happening this time around.

Rumours currently point to three iPhones: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max. Hardly the snappiest of names, we’re sure you’ll agree.

It looks like the iPhone 11 (or iPhone XR 2) will be the direct replacement for the iPhone XR, acting as the cheaper of the trio with a 6.1-inch LCD and two cameras on the back.

The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max will replace the XS and XS Max respectively, sticking with the same 5.8 and 6.5-inch OLED displays in the process.

The biggest upgrades for these two Pro models seem to the cameras. There is rumoured to be three on the back, adding an ultra wide angle camera to the existing telephoto and wide angle.

That aside, we could be very much in for a typical ‘S’ update. Expect the two-year-old design first introduced with the iPhone X to stick around, the internals bumped slightly with a new A13 chipset and maybe new colours added. If you’re hoping for features like an in-display Touch ID sensor, 5G connectivity and a complete redesign then you might want to hold off for next year.

Those hoping for a dinky iPhone SE 2 look set to be disappointed again.

2. A new Apple Watch with a focus on updated materials

After a massive upgrade last year, the next iteration of the Apple Watch (likely called Apple Watch Series 5) looks like it’ll be lighter on new features. The biggest rumour so far is the addition of sleep-tracking, however, this may end up being a software trick rather than a hardware change.

It also looks like we’ll see some new materials added as case options – possibly ceramic and titanium. We’d also expect a bump to a new S5 chipset for an overall faster device.

3. iOS 13 getting a full release date

Apple announced iOS 13 a few months back at its WWDC event and since then it has been available to both the public and developers through beta releases. As is customary, we’ll likely get a firm release date given for the official rollout of iOS 13.

iOS 13 is a big update, especially for iPad users, and it brings highly requested features like Dark Mode to the OS for the first time. iPad owners will also finally be able to use external storage on their tablets and gain more control over multitasking.

Release dates for the next versions of tvOS (for the Apple TV 4K), macOS Catalina WatchOS are also likely to be detailed at the event. Whether they all come out at the same time as iOS 13 remains to be seen, and in previous years the Mac software has come later alongside updated MacBooks.

4. A completely new device to take on Tile

It seems like the iPhone 11 devices won’t be the only new pieces of hardware we’ll be seeing at the event. Rumours and leaks have appeared recently showing an Apple-made competitor to the super-useful Tile tracker. This is a basic wireless tracker that you stick in a bag or wallet and connect up to your phone. You can then keep an eye on your possessions, getting alerts if you stray too far away.

Little else is known about the Apple version but we could see it unveiled at the event.

5. More news on Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and the UK release for News+

Unlikely to take up too much of the show, we still expect Apple to focus some time on its upcoming subscription services. We still don’t have a release date for either the Netflix-rivalling Apple TV Plus (+) service or the Apple Arcade multi-platform gaming app. As Apple Arcade is featured prominently in the App Store on iOS 13 it makes sense for those two services to launch at the same time.

Apple TV+ is slated to launch ‘this fall’ (autumn for us UK folk) and we already know a few of the shows that it’ll be launching with – The Morning Show, for example.

Along with release dates we’re also waiting for pricing details for both of these services. Apple Arcade is rumoured to cost $4.99 per month, while the film and TV service could set you back $9.99.

We’re also still waiting for a UK release date for the News Plus (+) service that debuted earlier in the year in North America and a few other regions. This is an expansion of the currently available News app, adding full magazines and more in-depth articles.

