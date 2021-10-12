Trusted Reviews Awards: The Apple HomePod Mini is 2021’s Best Wireless Speaker

The Apple HomePod Mini has won the Best Wireless Speaker category at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The device scored a perfect 5/5 when Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow, reviewed it in November 2021, with him praising the Apple HomePod Mini’s incredible sound, small size, solid voice control and competitive price.

“A speaker this size just shouldn’t sound as good as the Apple HomePod Mini does. With poise and balance, this speaker can handle everything you throw at it, delivering impressive room-filling volume, too,” wrote Ludlow in his Apple HomePod Mini review.

“It’s a decent smart speaker, too, controlling anything in your Home app with ease, while the new Thread hub lets you attach some smart peripherals directly. For £99, this smart speaker is brilliantly priced and sounds better than any of its similarly-priced competition.”

The device overcame strong competition from the Q Acoustics Q Active 200, Edifier S2000MKIII, Edifier D12, Sony SRS-LSR200 Wireless Handy TV Speaker, Audio Pro G10 and Amazon Echo (4th Generation), which were also shortlisted, to secure the win.

The Editor’s Choice Awards shortlist is decided by the team of experts at Trusted Reviews. To be considered any device must have scored at least 4/5 recommended during testing, outside of some special circumstances. The winner is then chosen based on key things including how it performed during technical testing and our experience using it in real life.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are being run as a week-long digital event for the second year running as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

