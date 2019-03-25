Apple is holding a launch event this afternoon, which is expected to revolve around its heavily rumoured TV streaming service. As is always the case with the company’s special events, it’s being live streamed − read on for all the details on when, where and how to tune into Apple’s March 25 event.

While the Netflix rival is likely to be the show-stealer here, there’s a few other new products that might be unveiled. Here’s everything we think we know, including rumoured announcements and start time.

What we know we won’t see are any new iPads. Apple unveiled the iPad Mini 5 and iPad Air (2019) as updates to long-dormant lines last week, with the iPad Mini 5 sporting a lighter design, A12 chip and Apple Pencil support. Pencil support comes to the new Air too, along with the same A12 chip and a larger 10.5-inch display. It’s also the first Air to support the Smart Keyboard.

Apple has also just unveiled the AirPods 2. These were also rumoured to launch during tonight’s event but came out early.

Apple March event live stream

The easiest way to watch Tim Cook and co pull the covers off Apple’s newest goodies is through Apple’s dedicated Special Events page. All you need to do is follow this link. You can also tune in via the Apple TV app and Twitter.

Apple usually has pretty strict device, operating system and browser compatibility rules in place for its special event live streams, but it appears to have relaxed them of late.

“This stream is best experienced on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later; a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later; or a PC using Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge,” Apple says.

“Streaming to Apple TV via AirPlay requires an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).”

Apple March event UK time

Apple’s event is taking place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, and will kick off at 10am local time − which is 5pm GMT.

However, the company started the party way earlier than expected. If you clicked the aforementioned link this morning, you would have seen video footage of what appeared to be the main stage at the Steve Jobs Theater. The room seemed to be completely empty − we’re assuming the footage was shot ahead of time − but teasers for tonight’s launch were being projected onto the big screen.

That video has now ended, but if you haven’t got much on between now and 5pm, it could be worth keeping the stream page open and refreshing it every now and then, just in case Apple sends it live ahead of time again. There may be clues to decode.

Apple March Event − What we’re expecting

Netflix-style streaming service

The “It’s show time” tagline for the event is likely a reference to Apple’s TV streaming service, meaning it will play a big role in the event. Apple is currently producing a wide range of original content, which will help the service compete against Netflix and the upcoming Disney Plus offering. The firm has a big budget for these shows, with more than two dozen shows in the works featuring some impressive Hollywood talent.

Hopefully these shows will be better than the awful Planet of the Apps…

Much of the service remain mysterious, though: how much will it cost? Will iOS owners get extra perks? Will it follow Apple Music‘s lead and be available on platforms like Android? Luckily it doesn’t seem like we’ll have to wait.

Big updates to Apple News, including another subscription service

The company is also thought to be on the verge of debuting a subscription service for news, likely sitting inside an updated version of the currently available Apple News app.

According to recent reports, Apple plans to charge $9.99 (likely translating to £9.99) a month for access to some of the most popular newspapers and magazines, a service that will be the first of its kind.

AirPower might finally get a release

Ah, AirPower. One of Apple’s most mysterious products of recent years, the charging pad was first announced alongside the iPhone X in 2017 as a way to charge AirPods, iPhones and Apple Watches at the same time. The stated ‘2018’ release window only brought news of the device’s struggles and for a while it seemed like it had been cancelled altogether.

Assuming it hasn’t been canned, it remains to be seen if it’ll retain its original promise, or even design.

What are you hoping to see from Apple tonight?