Apple has just announced its brand spanking new streaming service Apple TV Plus, boasting big exclusives to hook in audiences that are already juggling subscriptions to services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

Announced alongside Apple Arcade, a subscription-based service that tries to bring games on demand to iOS users, Apple TV Plus looks set to offer up several exclusive TV shows, but what can we expect?

Apple TV Plus − What shows are confirmed?

At the event, several very big-name celebrities came out to show off some their new projects. These six are definitely coming, but there’s almost certainly plenty more.

Amazing Stories

Steven Spielberg, who only recently went all-in decrying streaming services, appeared onstage during the launch of Apple TV Plus, to announce that he’s resurrecting a childhood favourite anthology series, Amazing Stories, with his production outfit Amblin.

The Morning Show

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston appeared to shill The Morning Show, a show that is aiming to pull back the curtain on the power dynamics between men and women in the morning news show. They were joined by Steve Carrell, who’s also in the show.

I’ve got no snark here, none of them took aim at a streaming service before wading out on stage to enthuse about it. It’s a funny bit, with Carrell repeating what Witherspoon and Aniston says but louder. It’s a cracking cast for a sitcom.

See

Jason Momoa showed up alongside Luke Cage star Alfre Woodard to talk about See, a show from Steven Knight about an Earth devastated by a virus which leaves only a few survivors. Centuries later, the human race exists entirely without sight. I’d want to see more than a few seconds of footage first.

Little America





Kumail Nanjiani spoke about growing up in Iowa (and then Chicago) after moving from Pakistan. He talked about immigrants, specifically immigrants working regular jobs and getting on with their lives. His show is about these immigrants.

Episodes will mix in tone, some will be funny or sad or anything in between. But mostly, this is a story about immigrants in America, told by the immigrants themselves. Not to be hyperbolic, but this is a show that feels like it could matter right now, which is important if Apple wants to actually say something for its new audience.

Helpsters

Big Bird showed up too. turning me into a kid again for a few minutes. Sesame Workshop and Apple have teamed up to create Helpsters, a new preschool team. Helpsters will be focusing on helping kids learn to code, and did I mention that it sounds like the cutest thing ever?

Little Voice

JJ Abrams and Sara Bareilles also appeared on-stage, not to write you a love song, but to present a show about a “promising, flawed young woman” trying to make it as a musician, learning to find herself.

But it’s JJ Abrams, so surely there’s going to be something else, right? Sara Bareilles plays the theme song to Little Voice. So it turns out that she did write us a love song.

Apple TV Plus − What else can we expect?

Brie Larson is supposedly working on a CIA drama for the service, and Ron Howard, M Night Shyamalan,Francis Lawrence, Reese Witherspoon, Sofia Copella, Damien Chazelle and Octavia Spencer all showed up in a video talking about their creative process.

In addition, Chris Evans was in attendance… he’s looking for a new role after Captain America, right? His role in the Avengers: Endgame is supposedly his last.

