Apple doesn’t think the iPhone 11 will be a bestseller

Apple doesn’t think the iPhone 11 will be more popular than the iPhone XS, according to a recent report from Bloomberg.

Bloomberg reported the company has only ordered the components for 75 million new iPhones in 2019’s second half on Thursday. According to Bloomberg the figure matches the numbers it ordered during the same period last year, suggesting it doesn’t expect its hotly anticipated iPhone 11 family of phones to sell better than last year’s iPhone XS and iPhone XR series.

The new follows reports sales of Apple iPhones are stalling. Kantar’s latest mobile sales suggested iOS devices saw a 0.8% sales decline in Europe and 2.4% drop in the US by comparison over the last quarter.

Research from Counterpoint reported there being a 20% year-on-year decline in shipments of its iPhones in the first quarter of the year. The drop still left Apple with a total 47% share of the global premium market, but it remains all but non-existent in the affordable and mid-range segments.

This is a problem as most analyst house forecast the affordable and mid-range markets as the fastest growing. This is a key reason competitors, such as OnePlus and Samsung have focused on releasing affordable and semi-affordable handsets. Examples include the Galaxy S10e and OnePlus 7.

The iPhone 11 is the hotly anticipated next phone from Apple. Official details about it remain unknown. Rumours suggest it will have a completely new design featuring a new triple camera system. Apple is expected to launch a larger iPhone 11 Max and slightly cheaper iPhone XR 2 alongside the basic iPhone 11. All three phones are expected to be unveiled in September.

Outside of the forecast high upfront cost, rumours suggesting none of the new iPhones will feature next generation 5G support could be another stumbling block. Apple reportedly plans to ship its first 5G phone in 2020, a full year after most competitors including Samsung with the Galaxy S10 5G and OnePlus with the OnePlus 7 5G.

5G is a next generation networking technology that launched in select parts of the UK earlier this year via EE and Vodafone. It aims to offer users advanced gigabit-per-second data speeds that will let them download entire TV series in minutes.

