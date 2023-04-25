Apple could be working on OLED iMacs

A new rumor suggests Apple is developing OLED iMacs, but reportedly they’re still years away.

Although this latest rumor doesn’t come from a big name like Ross Young or Mark Gurman, a display analyst at Omdia reports that OLED iMacs are currently in development over at Apple. Considering Apple has shown OLED love to other products, like iPhone, and iMac has been left out of the fancy display technology race, it makes some sense that Apple is working on a display upgrade for iMac.

The analyst reports that by 2027 OLED iMacs will hit store shelves, but that’s not all. The analyst goes on to suggest that the world will also see a 32-inch Mini-LED coming this year. The report says that 27-inch, 32-inch, and 42-inch iMacs are all currently in development; though, it’s unclear exactly what size of iMac is expected in 2027. Beyond that, all of this is simply speculation at this point, so make sure to take these predictions with a grain of salt.

Plus, rumors have been pointing to new iMacs coming, but these rumors largely surround the idea that new iMacs will come outfitted with Apple’s next-gen M3 chip and will otherwise not feature a major redesign. There hasn’t been much talk of a Mini-LED iMac coming this year, outside of this report, and other rumors suggest that even M3 iMacs may not even release until early 2024. Of course, though, an M3 iMac coming is also just a rumor.

If there’s one thing to take away from all these rumors it’s that new iMacs are likely coming in the not-too-distant future; however, we wouldn’t necessarily expect an OLED M3 iMac to be announced at WWDC 2023, either. With how Apple tends to refresh its products, you can likely expect an iterative evolution over time, but we’ll all have to wait and see.