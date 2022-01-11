 large image

Apple AR headset to feature MacBook Pro power

The Apple AR headset will essentially pack the power – and the power requirements – of the latest MacBook Pro, according to a new report.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via AppleInsider), who has a pretty solid track record with predictions from the supply chain front line, claims that Apple’s AR headset will require the very same 96W charger that powers the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

This would supply a relatively rapid charging standard, thus minimising the down time in between use of the Apple AR headset.

But the wider implication of this particular charging standard is far more interesting. Kuo spelled it out when he said that the news of this meaty charging standard: “proves that Apple AR/MR requires the same level of computing power as the MacBook Pro and is significantly higher than the iPhone.”

The Apple AR headset is likely to be an order of magnitude more impressive than previous mobile-based VR solutions, such as the Oculus Quest 2, which largely utilise Qualcomm’s XR2 platform. This is essentially equivalent to strapping a capable Android smartphone to your head, whereas the M1-equipped Apple AR headset will be the equivalent of strapping a top tier laptop to your head instead.

According to Kuo, this will place Apple’s AR headset “about 2-3 years ahead of competitors’ products.”

Perhaps that’s why Kuo is predicting that Apple’s AR headset will ship 3 million units in 2023, 8-10 million units in 2024, and 15-20 million units in 2025.

