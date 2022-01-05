Apple AR headset may launch late 2022 in limited numbers

Apple is set to launch its AR headset right at the end of 2022, though it’s possible that only a lucky few will actually be able to get hold of one at launch.

That’s the latest claim being made by Ming-Chi Kuo, the well-established supply chain analyst and reliable tipster concerning all things Apple. In a recent investor note, Kuo claimed that Apple’s AR headset had been “postponed to the end of 2022”.

What’s more, the analyst claimed that more significant shipments of the device wouldn’t arrive until early 2023, suggesting that the initial run will be strictly limited.

The whole ‘late 2022’ take isn’t an entirely new one from Kuo. Back in October he claimed that Apple’s AR headset wouldn’t be going into production until the fourth quarter of 2022, meaning a launch in late 2022 or early 2023.

Other reputable sources have also claimed that while Apple may announce its next major product category some time this year, the actual physical rollout might be many months later. In light of such a claim, the suggestion that there will be any devices at all up for grabs this year could be seen as a positive.

As 9to5Mac points out, it’s worth keeping in mind the case of that other recent Apple hardware debut, the AirPods Max. That stylish headset was technically released in December 2020, but production bottlenecks meant that many customers didn’t receive theirs until March 2021.

Bottom line: while you may be able to put your Apple AR order in some time in November or December, don’t count on being able to plop it on your head until well into the New Year.