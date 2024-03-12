Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple announces new app distribution options for EU

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple has announced new app distribution options for EU developers.

In recent months, a European Union ruling has forced Apple into offering a more open marketplace, including allowing third-party app marketplaces and in-app payment services, as well as the ability to sideload apps. The first results of this ruling arrived with iOS 17.4 last week.

Now Apple has elaborated on some of the wider app distribution channels it will permit within the EU. Over on Apple’s developer website, it has announced “More options for apps distributed in the European Union”.

Developers in the region will be able to operate their own alternative app marketplaces, but will only be able to distribute their own apps through them.

Also, when directing users to make a transaction, developers “can choose how to design promotions, discounts, and other deals.” In other words, Apple’s design templates for such things are now purely optional in the EU.

In addition, Apple has announced the prospect of Web Distribution for EU apps. In an upcoming spring update, authorised developers will be able to distribute their iOS apps to EU users through a website owned by the developer.

Apple says that it will provide the necessary APIs to facilitate such web distribution, which will enable features like the backing up and restoration of users’ apps to be brought across.

The requirements for meeting Apple’s approval for such external app distribution are fairly stringent, it should be noted. Developers will need to have been a member of the Apple Developer Program for at least two unbroken years.

Meanwhile, they must also have an app that secured more than one million first annual installs on iOS in the EU during the previous calendar year.

You might like…

Google Pixel 8a: Everything there is to know so far

Google Pixel 8a: Everything there is to know so far

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
Samsung considering return to square Galaxy Watch

Samsung considering return to square Galaxy Watch

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
AirPods Pro iOS 18 update could make up for no new 2024 hardware

AirPods Pro iOS 18 update could make up for no new 2024 hardware

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Apple TV+ could be the next streaming service to offer ads

Apple TV+ could be the next streaming service to offer ads

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Netflix didn’t kill Blockbuster, it was the media – ex-boss

Netflix didn’t kill Blockbuster, it was the media – ex-boss

Chris Smith 4 days ago
iPad Pro and iPad Air 2024 tipped for overdue FaceTime camera boost

iPad Pro and iPad Air 2024 tipped for overdue FaceTime camera boost

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words