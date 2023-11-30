Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple announces App Store Awards winners for 2023

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple has announced the winners of its App Store Awards for 2023, with a begrudging nod to the impact of AI.

The iPhone-maker has recognised 14 apps and games (down from 16 last year) that “empowered users to unleash their creativity, discover a world of new adventures, and have fun with family and friends”.

Here’s the list of App category winners:

  • iPhone App of the Year: AllTrails by AllTrails, Inc
  • iPad App of the Year: Prêt-à-Makeup by Prêt-à-Template
  • Mac App of the Year: Photomator by UAB Pixelmator Team
  • Apple TV App of the Year: MUBI by MUBI, Inc
  • Apple Watch App of the Year: SmartGym by Mateus Abras

Apple also handed out awards for the following games:

  • iPhone Game of the Year: Honkai: Star Rail by COGNOSPHERE PTE. LTD
  • iPad Game of the Year: Lost in Play by Snapbreak Games
  • Mac Game of the Year: Lies of P by NEOWIZ
  • Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Hello Kitty Island Adventure by Sunblink

In addition to these regular categories, Apple also selected five Cultural Impact winners chosen for “their ability to drive positive change through apps and games”. These were:

  • Pok Pok by Pok Pok
  • Proloquo by AssistiveWare
  • Too Good To Go by Too Good To Go
  • Unpacking by Humble Bundle
  • Finding Hannah by Fein Games GmbH

Finally, Apple identified generative AI as its Trend of the Year. It’s quite amusing to see Apple acknowledging such a huge area, in which it’s been somewhat slow to respond, with barely hidden scepticism.

“Although many features are still in their infancy, they gave users a chance to see, firsthand, the technology in action and come to their own conclusions about the benefits and risks,” reads Apple’s equivocal appraisal of AI-driven apps in 2023.

You might like…

Loewe unveils new Iconic TV customisation options

Loewe unveils new Iconic TV customisation options

Jon Mundy 55 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 tipped for bigger screens

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 tipped for bigger screens

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
iPhone iOS 17 NameDrop privacy fears debunked

iPhone iOS 17 NameDrop privacy fears debunked

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
When can you stream The Marvels on Disney Plus?

When can you stream The Marvels on Disney Plus?

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Netflix nabs Grand Theft Auto trilogy in biggest gaming heist yet

Netflix nabs Grand Theft Auto trilogy in biggest gaming heist yet

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
OnePlus 12 display should get absurdly bright

OnePlus 12 display should get absurdly bright

Jon Mundy 24 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.