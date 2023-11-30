Apple announces App Store Awards winners for 2023

Apple has announced the winners of its App Store Awards for 2023, with a begrudging nod to the impact of AI.

The iPhone-maker has recognised 14 apps and games (down from 16 last year) that “empowered users to unleash their creativity, discover a world of new adventures, and have fun with family and friends”.

Here’s the list of App category winners:

iPhone App of the Year: AllTrails by AllTrails, Inc

iPad App of the Year: Prêt-à-Makeup by Prêt-à-Template

Mac App of the Year: Photomator by UAB Pixelmator Team

Apple TV App of the Year: MUBI by MUBI, Inc

Apple Watch App of the Year: SmartGym by Mateus Abras

Apple also handed out awards for the following games:

iPhone Game of the Year: Honkai: Star Rail by COGNOSPHERE PTE. LTD

iPad Game of the Year: Lost in Play by Snapbreak Games

Mac Game of the Year: Lies of P by NEOWIZ

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Hello Kitty Island Adventure by Sunblink

In addition to these regular categories, Apple also selected five Cultural Impact winners chosen for “their ability to drive positive change through apps and games”. These were:

Pok Pok by Pok Pok

Proloquo by AssistiveWare

Too Good To Go by Too Good To Go

Unpacking by Humble Bundle

Finding Hannah by Fein Games GmbH

Finally, Apple identified generative AI as its Trend of the Year. It’s quite amusing to see Apple acknowledging such a huge area, in which it’s been somewhat slow to respond, with barely hidden scepticism.

“Although many features are still in their infancy, they gave users a chance to see, firsthand, the technology in action and come to their own conclusions about the benefits and risks,” reads Apple’s equivocal appraisal of AI-driven apps in 2023.