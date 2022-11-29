Apple announces App Store Awards winners for 2022

Apple has announced the latest batch of winners for its annual App Store Awards event.

To be a winner, an app or game needs to hit Apple’s brief of demonstrating “exceptional quality, innovative technology, creative design, and positive cultural impact”.

There were 16 winners this year rather than last year’s 15, with China Game of the Year added to the mix. A sign, if there needed to be one, of just how singular the Chinese market is for Apple right now.

Here’s the list of App category winners:

iPhone App of the Year: BeReal, from BeReal

iPad App of the Year: GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

Mac App of the Year: MacFamilyTree10, from Synium Software GmbH

Apple TV App of the Year: ViX, from TelevisaUnivision Interactive, Inc.

Apple Watch App of the Year: Gentler Streak, from Gentler Stories LLC

The Game category winners are as follows:

iPhone Game of the Year: Apex Legends Mobile, from EA

iPad Game of the Year: Moncage, from X.D. Network Inc.

Mac Game of the Year: Inscryption, from Devolver

Apple TV Game of the Year: El Hijo, from HandyGames

China Game of the Year: League of Legends eSports Manager, from Shenzhen Tencent Tianyou Technology Ltd

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Wylde Flowers, from Studio Drydock Pty Ltd

Finally we have the App Store Awards category that was last year known as Trend of the Year, but which this year goes under the banner of Cultural Impact.

“By inspiring everyone to treat themselves and others with more care, these apps and games improved the world for us all,” said Apple. “They encouraged healthy habits, told stories that need to be shared, and helped us express ourselves in new ways.”

The apps picked for this category are:

Dot’s Home, from Rise-Home Stories Project

Inua – A Story in Ice and Time, from ARTE Experience

Waterllama, from Vitalii Mogylevets

How We Feel, from The How We Feel Project, Inc.

Locket Widget, from Locket Labs Inc.

Do you agree with Apple’s App Store Awards winners for the year? Were any of these on your Home Screen in 2022?