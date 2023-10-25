Anker Soundcore Motion X500 portable spatial audio speaker announced

Anker has announced the Motion X500, a portable high fidelity speaker with spatial audio support.

The Motion X500 is a compact, stylish aluminium Bluetooth speaker with an integrated handle and dynamic LED lights on the top. The design language is very similar to the Anker Soundcore X600 that we reviewed a few months ago, albeit much smaller.

With a 6400mAh battery offering 12 hours of playback, not to mention an IPX7 water resistance certification, it looks to be ready for the road.

Despite this, the Motion X500 packs more immersive sound than you might be accustomed to from such a portable device. With a combined 40-watt audio output, Anker is promising that the Motion X500 can supply room-filling sound.

Three full range drivers directed to the left and right sides handle stereo separation, while a ‘sky channel’ driver is directed upwards for the full spatial audio effect, via a custom spatial audio algorithm and a high-end DSP.

It’s Hi-Res audio certified, and there’s also support for Sony’s high-quality LDAC codec. You can also tune the Motion X500 to your liking, with the Soundcore app featuring a 9-band EQ.

The Anker Soundcore Motion X500 speaker is available for pre-order now from the Soundcore website in Black Deluxe, Glitzy Blue and Pink Punch. There’s an early bird discount of £40 if you pre-order, so it’ll only cost £129.99.

When it becomes available form November 6, the Motion X500 will sell for £169.99 from Amazon and other retailers.