If you buy a selected AMD Radeon graphics cards or AMD Ryzen desktop processors you’ll be treated to a month of Xbox Game Pass for free.

AMD is launching the Equipped for Battle game bundle today, where you can get a month of Xbox Game Pass for PC if you buy the selected AMD graphics cards and processors.

The flagship AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card is included, which offers a solid 4K performance and is the fastest gaming graphics card that AMD has made, making it a solid choice for anyone building up their PC.

Plus, if you buy the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT you will also be able to take advantage of the existing Raise the Game bundle, which gives you access to Far Cry 6 and Resident Evil Village for free, meaning you’re getting in on two great deals when you buy one graphics card.

The RX 6900 XT also brings in ray tracing, which is a demanding graphics solution that allows games to better render light, which allows for real-time reflections and shadows.

This makes for a more immersive experience and generally better physics in-game, which should make for an even more terrifying playthrough of the latest Resident Evil game.

We gave this graphics card a 4/5 star rating during our review, with the impressive graphics and low TDP being noted as core strengths.

Plus, AMD has released Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.3, which provides optimisations for several games, including Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as performance optimizations for Age of Empires IV ahead of its 28 October release.

The Equipped for Battle bundle also includes select AMD Ryzen 5000 Series and AMD Ryzen 3000 Series desktop processors, as well as AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards, so you can choose which suits your set up best.

For more information on this bundle and how you can access it, visit the AMD website. It will be running from today until 20 June next year, so you have a couple of months to pick your favourite graphics card.

It is worth noting though that it has been notoriously hard to get your hands on graphics cards this year due to the silicon shortage and the pandemic, so your options might become limited pretty quick.