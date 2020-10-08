What is AMD Zen 3? Release date, specs and performance explained

AMD Zen 3 is the next-gen processor architecture for future Ryzen chips. AMD has confirmed it will be unveiled today (8 October) during an official digital event.

The Zen 3 architecture is tipped to be used for the new Ryzen desktop processor series, which will either be called Ryzen 4000 or Ryzen 5000. It’s also expected to feature in future Ryzen 5000 laptop processors, which are rumoured to arrive in early 2021.

Unfortunately both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are confirmed to be using Zen 2 architecture, and so won’t feature the next-gen CPU speeds. This means the very first product to feature the generational leap will be the Ryzen 4000 / Ryzen 5000 desktop processors.

Zen 3 is expected to see significant gains, with sources at AdoredTV previously suggesting it will be “20% faster” compared to the existing Zen 2 architecture.

The new Zen 3-based processors will be revealed today, with AMD’s digital event starting at 5pm UK time. Stick to Trusted Reviews for all the latest news.

Related: AMD Ryzen 4000 / 5000

AMD Zen 3 release date – When will it launch?

AMD Zen 3 is confirmed to be revealed today (8th October) during the digital showcase which starts streaming at 5pm UK time.

Zen 3 will be the processor architecture of Ryzen 5000, with various chips expected to hit stores throughout the remainder of October.

AMD Zen 3 price – How much will it cost?

The prices of the Zen 3 processors are unknown at the time of writing.

AMD will likely stick to a similar price structure as its current Zen 2 chips, with the cost ranging from around £100 to £600.

Related: Best Gaming CPU

AMD Zen 3 specs and performance – How powerful is it?

AMD’s next-gen Zen 3 architecture is confirmed to use a 7nm+ process, which means it will see improvements on the existing 7nm Zen .

It’s not entirely clear what these improvements will be, but AMD will likely clear that up during the official digital event.

AMD may be keeping the performance gains of Zen 3 under wraps for now, but sources at AdoredTV claim there will be 20% performance gains compared to the Zen 2 architecture.

Zen 3 processors are expected to see boosted clock speeds and increased IPC compared to the current generation. This should provide a significant performance boost, particularly for multi-threaded workloads which AMD typically excels at.

It’s expected that AMD Zen 3 will support both DDR4 RAM and PCIe 4.0, with DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 support likely to arrive in the future Zen 4 generation instead.

Stick to Trusted Reviews for the latest information on AMD Zen 3, as will be reporting on all the major news during tonight’s digital showcase.

Computing Editor Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a v…