AMD reveals 3rd Gen Ryzen family, 12-core 3900X ‘half the price’ of i9-9920X

, in News

AMD has delivered the second of its spectacular bombshells at Computex 2019 after the Navi line of GPUs – the new 3rd gen Ryzen family of processors.

The flagship CPU in this line-up is the Ryzen 3900X, which AMD says offers performance comparable to the Intel i9-9920X for roughly half the price.

Running a demo of the Blender benchmark at AMD’s keynote, the company claimed a 16 percent performance gain over its rival. Running Cinebench R20 suggested that the new 3rd gen Ryzen CPUs can hold their own against hot heads like the Intel Core i7-9700K and Core i9-9900K as well.

The Intel CPU is also much hungrier, with a 165W TDP (thermal design point) meaning you’ll need a bigger cooler to service it. By contrast, the 3900X has a lower TDP of 105W.

On top of that, the 3900X, along with all processors in the Ryzen 3 series, will support the newer PCIe 4.0 standard, which promises faster game loading times.

Then there’s the RRP – $499. That’s an incredible price, but when you consider that Intel’s own recommend customer price for the i9-9920X is $1189 – $1199. Those looking to build a gaming rig think twice about sinking a stack of notes into a new Intel CPU and motherboard.

Here’s how the rest of the Ryzen 3rd gen family compares, as well as prices, in US dollars – note that UK prices have yet to be released, we’ve added conversions based on current exchange rates:

  • Ryzen 7 3700X – 3.6GHz (boost to 4.4GHz), eight cores, 16 threads, 36MB cache, 65W TDP – $329 (£260)
  • Ryzen 7 3800X – 3.9GHz (boost to 4.4GHz), eight cores, 16 threads, 36MB cache, 105W TDP – $399 (£313)
  • Ryzen 7 3900X – 3.6GHz (boost to 4.6GHz), 12 cores, 24 threads, 70MB cache, 105W TDP – $499 (£390)

Based on the same AM4 socket, the 7nm Ryzen 3rd gen CPUs are based on the Zen 2 architecture, which apparently had twice the cache size, double the floating point performance, and 15% more instructions per clock uplift compared with the original Zen core architecture of the original Ryzen CPUs.

With both the new Ryzen and Navi series, AMD may well have stolen a march on both of its key rivals here.

