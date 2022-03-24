 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

AMD FSR 2.0 will be supported by Nvidia GPUs and Xbox consoles

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

AMD recently unveiled FSR 2.0, the second iteration of its upscaling technology, which helps to boost the frame rate of supported games. Now the company has confirmed FSR 2.0 will be available on Nvidia GPUs and Xbox consoles, and so won’t be exclusive to AMD Radeon graphics cards.

During GDC 2022, AMD revealed that any Nvidia GeForce graphics card more powerful than a GTX 1070 will be supported. This means both the 20-Seires and 30-Series ranges will be compatabile, as well as the GTX 16 Series.

As a result, FSR 2.0 will actually support a greater range of Nvidia graphics cards than DLSS, with team green’s own upscaling technology requiring tensor cores to function, which are only available on RTX-flavoured GPUs.

AMD also revealed that FSR 2.0 will be “fully supported on Xbox and will be available to in the Xbox GDK for registered developers to use in their games”.

However, it’s worth pointing out that FSR 2.0 won’t work with every game, as developers need to enable support beforehand. AMD has only revealed two games that will support FSR 2.0 so far, Deathloop and Forspoken, both of which are currently not available on Xbox consoles.

But the list of FSR 2.0 supported games is expected to grow, with AMD suggesting any game that currently supports Nvidia’s DLSS technology will only require a few days of work to ensure compatibility.

The first iteration of FSR was criticised for reducing the visual quality of games compared to a native performance, but AMD has claimed the downgrade in graphics won’t be as noticeable for FSR 2.0. We haven’t tested it for ourselves just yet, but we can certainly see the benefit of improving a game’s performance for a small sacrifice in graphics quality.

Strangely, AMD has not confirmed whether FSR 2.0 will be available on the PS5, despite Sony’s console using the same AMD RDNA 2 GPU architecture as the Xbox Series X. We’ve reached out to AMD to ask whether the PS5 will also be supported, and will update this article once we get a response.

FSR 2.0 isn’t available just yet, but AMD has confirmed it will launch in Q2 2022, so you may not have to wait too long in order to use the upscaling technology.

You might like…

How to set up a Sleep schedule for bedtime on iPhone

How to set up a Sleep schedule for bedtime on iPhone

Jon Mundy 40 mins ago
OnePlus 10 Pro quite literally launched ahead of March 31 event

OnePlus 10 Pro quite literally launched ahead of March 31 event

Jon Mundy 45 mins ago
Apple tipped to rebrand A15 chip as A16 for iPhone 14

Apple tipped to rebrand A15 chip as A16 for iPhone 14

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
PS5 Pro tipped for 2023 launch and 2.5x ray tracing performance boost

PS5 Pro tipped for 2023 launch and 2.5x ray tracing performance boost

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Ikea’s latest Bluetooth speaker has a world first feature

Ikea’s latest Bluetooth speaker has a world first feature

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
These Sonic-themed Xbox controllers are furry ridiculous

These Sonic-themed Xbox controllers are furry ridiculous

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.