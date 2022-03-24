AMD FSR 2.0 will be supported by Nvidia GPUs and Xbox consoles

AMD recently unveiled FSR 2.0, the second iteration of its upscaling technology, which helps to boost the frame rate of supported games. Now the company has confirmed FSR 2.0 will be available on Nvidia GPUs and Xbox consoles, and so won’t be exclusive to AMD Radeon graphics cards.

During GDC 2022, AMD revealed that any Nvidia GeForce graphics card more powerful than a GTX 1070 will be supported. This means both the 20-Seires and 30-Series ranges will be compatabile, as well as the GTX 16 Series.

As a result, FSR 2.0 will actually support a greater range of Nvidia graphics cards than DLSS, with team green’s own upscaling technology requiring tensor cores to function, which are only available on RTX-flavoured GPUs.

AMD also revealed that FSR 2.0 will be “fully supported on Xbox and will be available to in the Xbox GDK for registered developers to use in their games”.

However, it’s worth pointing out that FSR 2.0 won’t work with every game, as developers need to enable support beforehand. AMD has only revealed two games that will support FSR 2.0 so far, Deathloop and Forspoken, both of which are currently not available on Xbox consoles.

But the list of FSR 2.0 supported games is expected to grow, with AMD suggesting any game that currently supports Nvidia’s DLSS technology will only require a few days of work to ensure compatibility.

The first iteration of FSR was criticised for reducing the visual quality of games compared to a native performance, but AMD has claimed the downgrade in graphics won’t be as noticeable for FSR 2.0. We haven’t tested it for ourselves just yet, but we can certainly see the benefit of improving a game’s performance for a small sacrifice in graphics quality.

Strangely, AMD has not confirmed whether FSR 2.0 will be available on the PS5, despite Sony’s console using the same AMD RDNA 2 GPU architecture as the Xbox Series X. We’ve reached out to AMD to ask whether the PS5 will also be supported, and will update this article once we get a response.

FSR 2.0 isn’t available just yet, but AMD has confirmed it will launch in Q2 2022, so you may not have to wait too long in order to use the upscaling technology.