AMD chips are having issues on Windows 11 and the latest OS update has made the problems even worse.

AMD and Microsoft previously revealed that Windows 11 was causing a reduced performance for AMD Ryzen CPUs for certain applications, with extreme cases seeing as much as a 15% performance hit.

Microsoft revealed a software update is in development to address these issues, but it looks like the very first Windows 11 update since launch has made the problem even worse.

TechPowerUp has reported that the latency is higher now. The Ryzen 7 2700X chip reportedly saw an increase from 10ns to 17ns when Windows 11 first launched. However, the latest Windows 11 patch (which launched on 12 October) made this problem even worse, seeing the latency reportedly skyrocket up to 31.9ns.

Latency is measured in milliseconds and measures how long it takes data to travel between the source and the destination, so a lower latency means a faster transfer. Seeing the latency increase so much could potentially cause noticeable performance slowdowns if your system uses a Ryzen processor.

Some rumours on Reddit are suggesting that the L3 cache issue will be addressed on 19 October. However, the core patch will need to be addressed by an AMD driver, which could come at the end of the month.

It seems that issues have been found specifically on Ryzen processors, with the recommendation now being that anyone with an AMD Ryzen processor should try and hold off on the Windows 11 update until all the bugs have been ironed out. Intel processors so far seem unaffected, but we’ll keep an eye on these developments just in case anything changes.

If you don’t use an AMD processor and want to test out Windows 11, you can check out how to download the latest OS. Just be aware that patches and fixes are still coming in, since Windows 11 is still in its infancy.