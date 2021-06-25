How to download Windows 11: Register for the beta now

Microsoft officially unveiled Windows 11 on June 24, giving the world its first look at the new design, features and performance improvements coming to the operating system in 2021.

Windows 11 isn’t set to launch until the beginning of the holiday season, meaning you’ll need to wait a good few months to see the official release. Luckily, for us impatient folk Microsoft has offered a way to download the operating system as soon as next week.

Read on to learn how to download Windows 11 early.

How to download Windows 11

To download Windows 11, you’ll first want to check if your PC is actually eligible to run the update.

To do this, you can follow our guide which includes the minimum specs required for the update (in short, a 64-bit processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage), along with where to find the PC Health Check app to make sure your computer can handle Windows 11.

Once you know your PC can support the update, you’ll need to sign up to the Windows Insider Program.

The Insider Program is designed to give users an early preview of Windows platforms and allow them to give feedback and interact directly with Microsoft’s engineers to help improve the OS. You can hear more about what Microsoft has in store for its Insiders with Windows 11 from Microsoft’s Panos Panay below.

Here’s how to register for the Windows Insider Program:

Head over to insider.windows.com

Click “Register”

Click “Sign in now” to sign into your Microsoft account

Follow the instructions to register for the Insider Program

Once Windows 11 enters the Insider Program, you should be able to download it to your PC. However, you should bear in mind that this is unlikely to be the most stable version of Windows, so it might be best to reserve it for a device you don’t rely on for day-to-day work or anything important until it officially rolls out later this year.