Amazon will start showing Prime Video users ads next month

Jon Mundy

Amazon has announced a specific date that it will start showing Prime Video users ads.

Back in September, Amazon announced the unwelcome news that it would be adding ads to its Prime Video streaming service some time early next year. Now the online giant has confirmed a specific date for the implementation: January 29, 2024.

Amazon has been emailing Prime subscribers to notifying them of the coming changes. By implementing ads into the service, says Amazon, “This will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time”.

The company claims that it will be aiming to have “meaningfully fewer” ads than rival streamers and regular commercial TV services.

There is a way to stick with the current ad-free status quo, and you can probably guess what it entails. Pay the online behemoth more money on top of your Prime subscription, and they’ll see fit to not show you a bunch of advertisements.

That extra fee will cost £2.99 here in the UK and $3.99 over in the US. Live sports coverage will continue to include ads even after that extra fee, however.

Amazon’s is far from the first streaming service to hike their prices in recent times, of course. Netflix has done it a whole bunch of times, while Disney Plus announced a massive price bump for premium 4K users back in August under the cover of a new ‘cheaper’ ad-supported tier.

