With Amazon Prime Day 2019 just around the corner, it’s important that you are in on the down low of all Amazon’s fantastic services. The sale event is exclusive to Prime members only, so whether you’re going to sneakily take up their free 30-day trial just in time, or you’re um-ing and ah-ing about going full time with it, allow us to explain exactly what’s up for grabs, including some of those services you might not have been aware of.

What Does Your Amazon Prime Membership Actually Include?

The big boy of Amazon’s elite services is the original, Amazon Prime. For the shopaholics out there, by signing up to Amazon Prime you open yourself up to a number of benefits. Not least, the company’s free one-day delivery services, meaning you can order on Monday and expect your package on Tuesday. With a free 30-day trial, you can sample this treat and much more, including Prime Video.

Prime Video allows you to stream an unlimited amount of TV shows and movies, including Amazon originals you won’t find anywhere else. This streaming service, much like Netflix, allows you to download and watch offline with a nifty app for those commute binges.

Amazon Channels also offers plenty to watch, which you can pay a non-contracted, low subscription for. You can quite literally keep up with the Kardashians on Hayu, or watch fan-picks on Comic Con HQ. For film enthusiasts, the BFI Player+ offers British film at its finest. No need to take up the full Prime membership, you can tailor your watching experience to you and pay individually for the channels you want.

Included in the £79 annual fee for a Prime membership, you can also listen to two million songs with Prime Music. This is a slightly more restricted service than that of Prime Music Unlimited, but a great bonus nonetheless that may as well be free when you take into account Prime Video and that all-important free next day delivery.

What You Get From Audible and Kindle Unlimited

Open yourself up to a world of books with Amazon’s extensive library of both audio books and e-books. Every bookish individual’s dream, by signing up to either of these Amazon services, you can enjoy an influx of genres and worlds, all folded neatly away into your chosen device. Audible offers audiobooks, allowing you the ease of multi-tasking as you listen to the story being told to you. If you still enjoy the art of physically reading, Kindle Unlimited might be a better fit for you, allowing you to download a wide spectrum of titles.

Both are available to try out with a 30-day free trial and offer hundreds of thousands of amazing titles, including favourites like Harry Potter. Kindle Unlimited gives you complete access not only to books, but to magazines and audiobooks too, whilst Audible is exclusively audiobooks.

Boasting the largest library of audiobooks, though, Audible isn’t to be overlooked. You can even return your book if you start it but it’s not your cup of tea and, working in credits, have your credit returned to choose another book. On the flipside, if you really loved a book, you can share it with your friends, giving them a book completely free of charge. And if you do choose to cancel your membership, you can still hold onto any of the audiobooks you purchased previously.

What is Kids Unlimited?

Compatible on selected devices only, if you own a Fire tablet or Kindle, Kids Unlimited is a great service to keep your children preoccupied. It’s also fantastic if you need peace of mind during screen time that they’re playing games or watching TV shows catered to and appropriate for their demographic, with the ability to narrow their options further with parental controls.

From games, movies and TV shows, to educational apps and books, there is a plethora of content to assist in a child’s development that is both informative and entertaining. The best part? If you buy one of Amazon’s kids editions of their Fire tablets, whether the 7, HD 8 or HD 10, you’ll have a years subscription of Kids Unlimited thrown in for free. Double the security, buy a child-proof Fire tablet and, paired with Kids Unlimited, the whole screen time experience just got a lot less stressful for worried parents.

Why Should You Sign-Up to Amazon Fresh?

Bingeing the latest series of Black Mirror? Locked in on a competitive gaming streak and aren’t prepared to move a muscle? Well, you’ve got to eat and Amazon Fresh might just have the answer to all your growing hunger pains. Much like that of other well-known supermarkets, Amazon Fresh is another online grocery shop offering. Unlike the high street supermarkets, though, you don’t have to wait around and ensure you book your delivery slot in advance. Much like Prime members, join Amazon Fresh and you can get food items and other everyday essentials 9% cheaper delivered to you the very next day, with goods as fresh as they come — if not, you’ll get a refund.

What Does Amazon Music Unlimited Have?

Unlike the Prime Music supplement you get with your Prime membership, Amazon Music Unlimited does exactly what it says on the tin. Get unlimited access to the latest bops with up to 50 million songs at your fingertips. Much like Spotify, you can listen ad-free with this premium service and save music to listen to offline so you don’t breeze through all your mobile data.

Thinking of signing up to Amazon Music Unlimited? Now is the time to do it with their current offer of getting an Echo Dot for just 99p when you sign up for a Family Plan. Able to cancel anytime, get a whopping saving of £35 when you spend just £14.99 for your first paid month (after the free trial period) and 99p for the Echo Dot itself.

What Does Prime Student Have to Offer?

Slaving away at university? Everyone knows higher education is just an excuse to get the best deals and the Prime Student membership is no different. Giving you a whopping six month free trial with all the trimmings of a full Prime membership, it just gets better with 50% off the usual rate when you do start paying (after that six months free period, that is). Pay £35 a year and enjoy free delivery, access to Prime Video and all the rest. Prime Student is also here to help you out, giving you special discounts on the textbooks you’ll need for your studies.

With a whole host of services that can dramatically benefit your day-to-day life and simplify the art of online buying, it’s worth signing up and experiencing one of their many 30-day free trials. And be on the lookout this Prime Day. Not only can you benefit from amazing savings on great gadgets and appliances, Prime Day 2019 may also be pushing some of their services at discounted rates too.

