Amazon Prime Day Concert: How to get access to TayTays’ exclusive performance

Amazon Prime Day 2019 just got an official soundtrack, after the retail giant revealed an exclusive concert for Prime subscribers headlined by Taylor Swift.

Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to watch the show on Prime Video on 11 July at 2.00pm BST. The concert will be hosted by Glee star Jane Lynch and feature live performances from Swift, Dua Lipa, SZA (which is apparently pronounced ‘Sizza’) and Becky G. The entire showcase is scheduled to last around two hours, though you can watch a 30 second promotional trailer now.

The concert is a new move by Amazon designed to promote its year Prime Day deals bonanza. The Prime Day 2019 sale is scheduled to take place on 15-16 July and is expected to feature massive discounts on everything from Echo smart speakers to games consoles and top-end tellies.

