Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

AirPods Pro 2 USB-C gets a couple of big upgrades over Lightning model

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple’s revamped AirPods Pro 2 USB-C has gained some significant upgrades over the outgoing Lightning model.

It was pretty easy to miss amidst the flurry of major announcements, but Apple had some interesting news concerning the AirPods Pro 2. Technically, it launched a new version of these premium ‘buds – an AirPods Pro 2.1, if you will – with USB-C connectivity added to the case.

“So what?” you might be thinking. “That just means I could potentially use my laptop charger to juice up my earphones”. While that’s true, a couple of additional benefits have since come to light that might well annoy anyone who plumped for the older Lightning model.

As highlighted in the accompanying Apple press release, the new AirPods Pro 2 have gained additional IP54-rated dust resistance for both the earbuds and the case. The original AirPods Pro 2 only has an IPX4 rating, with the ‘X’ meaning it doesn’t have any dust resistance rating at all.

These USB-C-equipped earbuds have also gained exclusive 20-bit 48kHz lossless audio capability with “a massive reduction in audio latency” when connected to the forthcoming Apple Vision Pro headset. You won’t get that same compatibility with the older AirPods Pro 2.

This means that if you picked up a brand new set of AirPods Pro 2 last week at full price – a not unreasonable prospect given that they’re only a year old, and there was a large three-year gap between the launch of the original AirPods Pro and the AirPods Pro 2 – you’re already in possession of a second-tier product, albeit a very high quality one.

You might like…

iPhone 15 confirmed to support 4K HDR video output

iPhone 15 confirmed to support 4K HDR video output

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Motorola’s stylish Edge 40 Neo is here to shake up the budget market

Motorola’s stylish Edge 40 Neo is here to shake up the budget market

Ruben Circelli 2 hours ago
iPhone 15 Pro benchmarks offer first glimpse at A17 power

iPhone 15 Pro benchmarks offer first glimpse at A17 power

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Awesome iPhone 15 camera feature lands on older iPhones next week

Awesome iPhone 15 camera feature lands on older iPhones next week

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
These are all the new straps for the Apple Watch 9 and Ultra 2

These are all the new straps for the Apple Watch 9 and Ultra 2

Ruben Circelli 16 hours ago
Every device Apple discontinued after the iPhone 15 event

Every device Apple discontinued after the iPhone 15 event

Ruben Circelli 17 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.