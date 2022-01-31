 large image

A new Witcher spin-off game is set for a 2022 release

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Any fans of Gwent from The Witcher 3 will be thrilled to learn that a new single-player card game is set to launch this year.

According to IGN, a brand new single-player, standalone game currently codenamed ‘Project Golden Nekker’ will be coming our way within the year.

Developed by CD Projekt Red, the same studio who bought us The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077, the game is aiming to provide a completely new standalone experience that would set itself apart from the previous variations of the digital card game.

Speaking of, popularity for Gwent grew massively in the last Witcher game but evolved fully into a single-player game in its own right back in 2016.

The first official spin-off, The Witcher Tales: Thronebreaker, launched back in 2018, but reports indicate that the upcoming version will be something completely different.

CD Projekt Red has been sparse on details but has apparently been dropping clues on the new project over the last several months, with live streams and community projects alluding to the card game.

If these hints went over your head, don’t worry, the official reveal for Project Golden Nekker is coming soon, though no dates have been mentioned yet.

Concept art for the game has also been revealed, with the titular Golden Nekker getting centre stage, alongside Living Fire and Fire Elemental.

Since they are all in the style of Gwent cards, we may be looking at some of the playable units from the new game. You can check out the images just below.

  • Project Golden Nekker Goblin
  • Project Golden Nekker Fire Man
  • Project Golden Nekker Fire Man 2
Credit: CD Projekt Red/IGN

The roadmap for Gwent in 2022 reveals that new cards will be coming in April, July, October and December. It’s also worth noting that every Witcher game has been released in either May or October in the past, so Witcher fans might want to keep their eyes peeled during those months.

We’ll be sure to keep you in the loop regarding Project Golden Nekker, so be sure to keep checking in with Trusted Reviews for more Witcher updates.

