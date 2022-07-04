A high-end iMac is still on the way, but expect a long wait – report

Apple is still planning to launch a high-end iMac computer – dare we say iMac Pro? – but it might not be until the M3 generation of processors roll around.

That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who brought an update on the long-rumoured all-in-one with his weekly Power On newsletter this weekend.

If Gurman is on the money here, as he usually is, that could mean an iMac running the M3 Pro and M3 Max, which probably won’t be announced until late 2023 at the earliest.

That display is likely to be 24-inches in size, according to the reporter, who is more accurate than most Apple watchers. He also says there may also be an iMac with the standard M3 chip.

However, the headliner would certainly be an iMac designed for the professional market that sits beneath the Mac Studio and the Studio Display

He writes (via MacRumors): “I also still believe that Apple is working on a larger-screened iMac aimed at the professional market. I’d imagine this will use a variation of the M3 chip, likely an M3 Pro and M3 Max. That would match the chips inside of the MacBook Pro. I don’t think the combination of a Mac Studio or Mac mini plus an Apple Studio Display cuts it for many pro users who want more screen real estate.”

We’ve heard little about the possibility of a new iMac running the M2 chip, and it was certainly missing from the M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro announcements last month.

Apple is likely to boost those M2 chips with higher-end versions like the M2 Pro and M2 Max, but we’re yet to see the iMac rumoured to be among the devices rocking those.

Gurman had previously reported a new Pro version of the iMac “won’t be anytime soon,” so Apple fans could be waiting a couple of years for it to drop.