Huawei’s New Android 10 P30 Pro comes in two gorgeous colours

Alongside the Free Buds 3 and an in-depth look at the 5G Kirin 990 chipset, Huawei has also used IFA 2019 in Berlin to introduce a couple of new P30 Pro colours.

‘Misty Blue’ and ‘Misty Lavender’ are those two new hues and they are rather fetching. Both have a two-tone design that is reminiscent of the Google Pixel 3, with a matte portion towards the top and a glossy bit lower down.

New look aside, the updated P30 Pro – which Huawei seems to be calling the New P30 Pro – looks to be exactly the same as the model before. There’s still a fantastic camera array on the back, capable Kirin 980 chipset inside and seriously impressive battery life.

You’ve also got a 6.4-inch display with HDR and a FHD+ resolution along with EMUI 9.1. Expect to see an update to EMUI 10 soon, and Huawei called this an Android 10 ready phone during our hands on time with it.

We’re massive fans of the Huawei P30 Pro here at Trusted Reviews. In our 4.5/5 review, we said: “This is a true smartphone photography master, with so much versatility packed into those three cameras that I can’t wait to continue uncovering all the tricks it holds.

The battery will be able to match your shooting, lasting for a seriously impressive amount of time between charges. Add to that strong, if not class-leading, performance and always-welcome extras such as wireless and fast charging and you’ve got a complete Android phone that comfortably offers a strong alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S10.”

September is looking like a busy month for the Chinese company as the brand’s next flagship – rumoured to be the Huawei Mate 30 – could be being unveiled at an event in Munich on September 19. Whether the Mate 30 will ship with any of Google’s still remains to be seen as the long-running Google ban is still in force.

