How to watch Friday the 13th this Halloween in the UK

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The spookiest month of all is almost coming to an end, so it’s time to hide behind the sofa and pop on one of the all-time great slasher flicks, Friday the 13th.

Before you know it, we’ll be seeing Christmas trees cropping up and hearing the same 10 festive songs on repeat; before it’s too late, here’s how you can get into the spooky spirit this Halloween.

Friday the 13th is one of the most iconic horror films ever, with too many sequels and remakes to name, it’s a franchise that refuses to die (not unlike its main antagonist).

Keep reading to find out how you can relive the horror and watch Friday the 13th in the UK.

How to watch Friday the 13th in the UK

Unfortunately, Friday the 13th isn’t available on any streaming service with a subscription, so you will need to splash a little cash to enjoy the film at home.

In the UK, you have the option of renting or buying the movie via Amazon Prime, and you can do the same on YouTube. Just be aware that even if you have subscriptions to either of these services, you will still need to pay to rent the film.

What is Friday the 13th about?

Just in case you haven’t seen this gem of a movie, we won’t spoil it for you, but the basic premise is that two staff members working at Camp Crystal Lake – a camp for teenagers to visit over the summer – were horrifically murdered, causing the camp to shut down for two decades.

When the camp attempts to reopen, the new camp councillors start to get picked off in more grisly murders, with a running theme being that anyone in a couple is likely to get the axe first.

This is one of the few horror movies that truly tricks you throughout its run time, with plenty of gory horrors and campy 80’s acting to make this a great watch, no matter what time of year.

And if you’re intrigued enough by the first film, there are at least eight sequels you can sink your teeth into, though be warned, they are not all as creepy as the first instalment.

