The Sinner Series 4: Where can you watch it in the UK?

The fourth and possibly the last season of The Sinner will be returning to our screens this month, here’s everything you need to know.

The Sinner is covering a brand new case this season, with Bill Pullman once again reprising his role of Harry Ambrose, the hardened detective that never seems to catch a break.

For anyone who’s interested in catching up with the latest season, we’re breaking down everything, including where you can watch, what date the episodes are available alongside a spoiler-free run-down of the last season, so any slowpokes don’t have to worry about us ruining the finale.

How to stream The Sinner in the UK?

The only place you’ll be able to stream The Sinners is on Netflix, and seeing that the company owns the streaming service rights to the show, we wouldn’t expect that it will be cropping up anywhere else anytime soon.

So you’ll want to make sure that you have a subscription; any newcomers can create a plan, with the most basic starting at just £5.99 a month.

When is The Sinner Season 4 coming out?

Over here in the UK, we’ll be seeing the fourth season coming to our Netflix home screens quite soon, with the latest season arriving on the streaming platform on 26 January.

How many episodes will be in The Sinner Season 4?

Following the footsteps of the last three seasons of the show, this season will have eight episodes in total, just try not to binge them all at once.

You can watch the trailer for the last season just below:

What happened in the The Sinner Season 3?

The last season of The Sinner stays with detective Harry Ambrose and starts with him being summonsed to a car crash in which the driver was killed.

A survivor from the crash, Jamie Burns, reveals to us who died but offers up a new mystery to solve, touching on themes of toxic masculinity and fear.

As you traverse the season we find out more about Jamie’s character, looking back to his college days and how his personality and world-views have shaped his behaviour as an adult.

If you’re looking for a surprisingly deep insight into the male brain, as well as a gripping mystery to solve, The Sinner is a fantastic choice, and we can’t wait to see what the last season has in store for us.