One of the most useful additions to iOS 16 and watchOS 9 is the ability to log medications in the Apple Health app.

The update allows users to manage medications, vitamins and supplements under one roof, with regularly scheduled reminders that track when you take or skip your meds, along with what is essentially a 10-minute snooze button in case you’re busy when you get the alert.

If you’re in the US, you can even scan medications with your iPhone camera, search for meds in Apple’s database and get some insight into how your drugs could be interacting.

Hopefully, these features will arrive in the UK in the future, but, for now, we’re limited to the basic logging features over here, which include reminders and medication history to monitor how often you take or skip your meds over a 28-day period.

Scroll down to learn how to set medication reminders on your iPhone with iOS 16.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone running iOS 16

The Short Version

Open the Health app Tap Browse Select Medications Tap Add Medication Enter the name of your medication Choose your medication’s type and strength Set the frequency Customise the shape, colour and background of the icon Tap Done

How to set medication reminders on your iPhone Step

1 Open the Health app Make sure your phone is running iOS 16 first to access the new medication tracking feature. Step

2 Tap Browse This is in the bottom right corner. Step

3 Select Medications You should find this option midway down the list of Health Categories. Step

4 Tap Add A Medication If you’ve added a medication in the past, your screen might look different to ours. Step

5 Enter the name of your medication Then, tap Next. Step

6 Choose your medication type This can be a capsule, tablet, liquid or more. Step

7 Add your medication’s strength You can skip this step if you’re unsure. Step

8 Pick a shape for your medication icon You can also skip this step. Step

9 Choose how frequently you’ll be taking this medication You can tap Add A Time to choose a specific time for your reminders. Step

10 Customise the colours of your medication and background Tap Next when you’re done. Step

11 Hit Done to save You can also review your reminder and add any optional details at this stage.