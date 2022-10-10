 large image

How to set medication reminders on your iPhone

One of the most useful additions to iOS 16 and watchOS 9 is the ability to log medications in the Apple Health app. 

The update allows users to manage medications, vitamins and supplements under one roof, with regularly scheduled reminders that track when you take or skip your meds, along with what is essentially a 10-minute snooze button in case you’re busy when you get the alert. 

If you’re in the US, you can even scan medications with your iPhone camera, search for meds in Apple’s database and get some insight into how your drugs could be interacting. 

Hopefully, these features will arrive in the UK in the future, but, for now, we’re limited to the basic logging features over here, which include reminders and medication history to monitor how often you take or skip your meds over a 28-day period. 

Scroll down to learn how to set medication reminders on your iPhone with iOS 16.

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone running iOS 16

The Short Version 

  1. Open the Health app 
  2. Tap Browse 
  3. Select Medications 
  4. Tap Add Medication 
  5. Enter the name of your medication 
  6. Choose your medication’s type and strength 
  7. Set the frequency 
  8. Customise the shape, colour and background of the icon
  9. Tap Done

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Health app

    Make sure your phone is running iOS 16 first to access the new medication tracking feature. How to set medication reminders on your iPhone

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Browse

    This is in the bottom right corner. How to set medication reminders on your iPhone

  3. Step
    3

    Select Medications

    You should find this option midway down the list of Health Categories. How to set medication reminders on your iPhone

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Add A Medication

    If you’ve added a medication in the past, your screen might look different to ours. How to set medication reminders on your iPhone

  5. Step
    5

    Enter the name of your medication

    Then, tap Next. How to set medication reminders on your iPhone

  6. Step
    6

    Choose your medication type

    This can be a capsule, tablet, liquid or more. How to set medication reminders on your iPhone

  7. Step
    7

    Add your medication’s strength

    You can skip this step if you’re unsure. How to set medication reminders on your iPhone

  8. Step
    8

    Pick a shape for your medication icon

    You can also skip this step. How to set medication reminders on your iPhone

  9. Step
    9

    Choose how frequently you’ll be taking this medication

    You can tap Add A Time to choose a specific time for your reminders. How to set medication reminders on your iPhone

  10. Step
    10

    Customise the colours of your medication and background

    Tap Next when you’re done. How to set medication reminders on your iPhone

  11. Step
    11

    Hit Done to save

    You can also review your reminder and add any optional details at this stage. How to set medication reminders on your iPhone

Troubleshooting

Why can’t I search for my medication?

The Health app allows users to search Apple’s database for their medication and even use their iPhone’s camera to scan the label on the back. However, this feature is only available in the US.

Can I see my drug interactions?

This is another US-only feature. 

If you’re in the United States, you can tap Drug Interactions in the Your Medications section of the Health app to view any Moderate, Serious or Critical interactions between the drugs you’re taking. However, only drugs in Apple’s database are included here, meaning you won’t be able to view possible interactions regarding unlisted drugs.

