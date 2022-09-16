How to track your steps without an Apple Watch in iOS 16

Here is how you can check how many steps you have taken each day without an Apple Watch.

The latest iOS update has brought many updates to the iPhone. Users can now translate text from photos in their Photo Library, edit iMessage after they’ve been sent and even connect a Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controller to their iPhone to game with.

Anyone with an iPhone 8 or later can update to the new operating system from 12 September, and we recommend that you do. Not only will you be getting new features, but it’s also important to make sure that your device is up to date in terms of bug fixes and security.

And another new feature that has been added is the ability to track your steps and exercise without needing an Apple Watch. This is ideal for users who want to get a better view of their health and how much they’re moving.

If you want to see how you can check your steps using an iPhone, make sure you keep reading.

What you’ll need:

We used an iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 16, but any iPhone running iOS 16 will work

The Short Version

Open the Fitness app

Click on your Profile picture

Press Health Details

Enter your details

Go back to the home screen and click on the circles

Check your stats

Step

1 Open the fitness app Unlock your iPhone and open up the fitness app. It will be automatically downloaded onto any iPhone running iOS 16. Step

2 Click on your Profile picture Click on the small profile picture in the top right-hand corner. Step

3 Press Health details Press the button called Health details. Step

4 Enter your details Enter your details into the app. You can enter as much or as little information as you are comfortable with, but more accurate information will help the app give you more manageable goals. Step

5 Go back to the home screen and click on the circles Go back to the home screen and click on the large widget with circles. If you have been moving today, the circles may be already slightly filled in. Step

6 Check your stats You can check the stats of every day you’ve been using the app. It will show a Move, Exercise and Stand ring, and once you are looking at a specific day, it will show how many steps you took as well as how much distance you covered. The more you move around with your iPhone the more accurate your step count would be, and gathering more stats will give you a more holistic view of your movement.