 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to track your steps without an Apple Watch in iOS 16

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is how you can check how many steps you have taken each day without an Apple Watch.

The latest iOS update has brought many updates to the iPhone. Users can now translate text from photos in their Photo Library, edit iMessage after they’ve been sent and even connect a Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controller to their iPhone to game with.

Anyone with an iPhone 8 or later can update to the new operating system from 12 September, and we recommend that you do. Not only will you be getting new features, but it’s also important to make sure that your device is up to date in terms of bug fixes and security.

And another new feature that has been added is the ability to track your steps and exercise without needing an Apple Watch. This is ideal for users who want to get a better view of their health and how much they’re moving.

If you want to see how you can check your steps using an iPhone, make sure you keep reading.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Open the Fitness app
  • Click on your Profile picture
  • Press Health Details
  • Enter your details
  • Go back to the home screen and click on the circles
  • Check your stats

  1. Step
    1

    Open the fitness app

    Unlock your iPhone and open up the fitness app. It will be automatically downloaded onto any iPhone running iOS 16. The Fitness app in iOS 16

  2. Step
    2

    Click on your Profile picture

    Click on the small profile picture in the top right-hand corner.Profile picture in Fitness app

  3. Step
    3

    Press Health details

    Press the button called Health details.Health details button in Fitness

  4. Step
    4

    Enter your details

    Enter your details into the app. You can enter as much or as little information as you are comfortable with, but more accurate information will help the app give you more manageable goals. Fitness details in iOS 16

  5. Step
    5

    Go back to the home screen and click on the circles

    Go back to the home screen and click on the large widget with circles. If you have been moving today, the circles may be already slightly filled in. Rings button on Fitness

  6. Step
    6

    Check your stats

    You can check the stats of every day you’ve been using the app. It will show a Move, Exercise and Stand ring, and once you are looking at a specific day, it will show how many steps you took as well as how much distance you covered. The more you move around with your iPhone the more accurate your step count would be, and gathering more stats will give you a more holistic view of your movement. Stats of how much you have moved

Troubleshooting

Is the iPhone fitness app as accurate as an Apple Watch?

The Apple Watch will be more accurate since you wear it on your wrist all day. The iPhone is unlikely to be as accurate as you are less likely to be holding it throughout the entire day, although it does give you an idea of how many steps you take a day.

You might like…

How to change your Apple Watch strap

How to change your Apple Watch strap

Gemma Ryles 3 hours ago
How to listen to a song in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music

How to listen to a song in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music

Gemma Ryles 4 hours ago
How to check which version of iOS you’re on

How to check which version of iOS you’re on

Gemma Ryles 7 hours ago
How to quickly translate text in a photo in iOS 16

How to quickly translate text in a photo in iOS 16

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
How to connect a Joy-Con to an iPhone on iOS 16

How to connect a Joy-Con to an iPhone on iOS 16

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
How to set up an Emergency contact on iPhone

How to set up an Emergency contact on iPhone

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.