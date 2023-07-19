Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to repost a story on Instagram

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re wondering how to repost a friend’s Instagram story to your own story or Close Friends list you’ve come to the right place.

Whether it’s a friend sharing a group pic from a night out, a follower saying happy birthday or your mum tagging you in a photo from your last family holiday, there are plenty of reasons you might want to share someone else’s Instagram story to your own story.

The only requirement here is that the other person has tagged you in their story, so make sure to remind them if you know they’re about to post a particularly good pic.

Keep reading to learn how to repost an Instagram story to your own story.

What you’ll need: 

  • An Instagram account 
  • To have been tagged in the original story

The Short Version 

  1. Open Instagram 
  2. Go to your Direct Messages 
  3. Select the story notification 
  4. Tap Add To Your Story 
  5. Tap the arrow 
  6. Hit Share

How to repost a story on Instagram

  1. Step
    1

    Open Instagram

    We’ll be including screenshots from the iOS app in this guide. How to repost a story on Instagram

  2. Step
    2

    Go to your Direct Messages 

    This is the arrow in the top right corner of the app. How to repost a story on Instagram

  3. Step
    3

    Select the story notification 

    The message should tell you that a user has mentioned you in their story. How to repost a story on Instagram

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Add To Your Story 

    You can also share the post from their story. How to repost a story on Instagram

  5. Step
    5

    Tap the arrow 

    You can choose Your Story or Close Friends at this stage to share the story to one location or the other or wait until the next page. How to repost a story on Instagram

  6. Step
    6

    Hit Share

    Select where you want to repost the story and tap Share to confirm. How to repost a story on Instagram

Troubleshooting

Can you repost an Instagram story if you haven’t been tagged?

No, you can only share Instagram stories to your own story if you have been tagged in them.

How to delete a reposted Instagram story

To delete an Instagram story you’ve reposted to your own story, simply head to the story, tap More, select Delete and tap Delete again to confirm.

