How to repost a story on Instagram

If you’re wondering how to repost a friend’s Instagram story to your own story or Close Friends list you’ve come to the right place.

Whether it’s a friend sharing a group pic from a night out, a follower saying happy birthday or your mum tagging you in a photo from your last family holiday, there are plenty of reasons you might want to share someone else’s Instagram story to your own story.

The only requirement here is that the other person has tagged you in their story, so make sure to remind them if you know they’re about to post a particularly good pic.

Keep reading to learn how to repost an Instagram story to your own story.

What you’ll need:

An Instagram account

To have been tagged in the original story

The Short Version

Open Instagram Go to your Direct Messages Select the story notification Tap Add To Your Story Tap the arrow Hit Share