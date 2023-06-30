Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to remove a background in Canva

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve ever wanted to get rid of a background in one click, Canva has you covered. Keep reading to learn how to remove the background from any image in Canva.

Canva offers an easy way to remove backgrounds from images directly in your browser (or on its app). However, you won’t be able to do it for free as this is a feature currently reserved for Canva Pro and Canva For Teams subscribers.

If you’re a Canva Pro user or your workplace has you set up with Canva For Teams, keep reading to learn how to remove a background from an image using the photo editor’s built-in BG Remover tool.

If you’re looking to remove a background from an image without paying for a Canva Pro account, you may want to check out the new Adobe Express which is currently free to use in its beta phase and offers the same background removal capabilities as its competitor.

What you’ll need: 

  • A Canva account 
  • A Canva Pro subscription 

The Short Version 

  1. Select your image in Canva 
  2. Click Edit Photo 
  3. Select BG Remover 
  4. Click the white icon on top of BG Remover 
  5. Use the Erase and Restore brushes to make any adjustments

How to remove a background in Canva

  1. Step
    1

    Select your image in Canva 

    You can upload your own or choose one from Canva’s library of stock images. Just make sure to click on the image to select it. How to remove a background in Canva

  2. Step
    2

    Click Edit Photo 

    This will take you to the editing tools available for that image. How to remove a background in Canva

  3. Step
    3

    Select BG Remover 

    If you can’t see this option, it might be because you don’t have Canva Pro or another premium Canva subscription, such as Canva for Teams. How to remove a background in Canva

  4. Step
    4

    Click the white icon on top of BG Remover 

    You can skip steps 4 and 5 if you’re happy with your image. Just click Edit Photo again to exit these options. How to remove a background in Canva

  5. Step
    5

    Use the Erase and Restore brushes to make any adjustments

    The Erase brush allows you to delete more of your image, while the Restore brush brings back details that may have mistakenly been removed. How to remove a background in Canva

Troubleshooting

How to remove more or less of the background

If your image is more complex, Canva might miss a spot when removing the background or start taking chunks out of your subject. The easiest way to fix this is to click the white icon on top of the BG Remover tool and use the Erase and Restore brushes to make manual adjustments as shown in steps 4 and 5.

How to save a transparent background on Canva

If you want to export your image with a transparent background, you’ll need to make sure you’re using the correct file format. Only PNG and GIF files support transparency so make sure to select one of these from the dropdown menu when downloading your file from Canva.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

