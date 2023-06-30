If you’ve ever wanted to get rid of a background in one click, Canva has you covered. Keep reading to learn how to remove the background from any image in Canva.

Canva offers an easy way to remove backgrounds from images directly in your browser (or on its app). However, you won’t be able to do it for free as this is a feature currently reserved for Canva Pro and Canva For Teams subscribers.

If you’re a Canva Pro user or your workplace has you set up with Canva For Teams, keep reading to learn how to remove a background from an image using the photo editor’s built-in BG Remover tool.

If you’re looking to remove a background from an image without paying for a Canva Pro account, you may want to check out the new Adobe Express which is currently free to use in its beta phase and offers the same background removal capabilities as its competitor.

What you’ll need:

A Canva account

A Canva Pro subscription

The Short Version

Select your image in Canva Click Edit Photo Select BG Remover Click the white icon on top of BG Remover Use the Erase and Restore brushes to make any adjustments

How to remove a background in Canva Step

1 Select your image in Canva You can upload your own or choose one from Canva’s library of stock images. Just make sure to click on the image to select it. Step

2 Click Edit Photo This will take you to the editing tools available for that image. Step

3 Select BG Remover If you can’t see this option, it might be because you don’t have Canva Pro or another premium Canva subscription, such as Canva for Teams. Step

4 Click the white icon on top of BG Remover You can skip steps 4 and 5 if you’re happy with your image. Just click Edit Photo again to exit these options. Step

5 Use the Erase and Restore brushes to make any adjustments The Erase brush allows you to delete more of your image, while the Restore brush brings back details that may have mistakenly been removed.