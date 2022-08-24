 large image

What is Canva? All about the free design tool

Looking to create a logo, Instagram post, presentation or even a video? Canva is one way to do all of this and more for free. 

Read on to learn everything you need to know about Canva, including what it is, what templates are available and the features limited to Canva Pro. 

What is Canva? 

Canva is an online design and publishing tool that makes it possible to edit photos and videos with very little experience. 

The website features a drag-and-drop interface and can be accessed completely free on a browser or via its desktop and mobile apps. This makes it possible for users to create designs based on templates without paying for expensive software like Adobe Photoshop or having any prior knowledge of photo editing. 

One of the main advantages of Canva is its templates. The site can be used to create posters, brand logos, presentations, videos, flyers, greetings cards, Zoom backgrounds, infographics, business cards, t-shirts, Instagram posts and stories, resumes, brochures, invitations, wallpapers, book covers, certificates, menus and more. 

There’s also a decent array of editing tools available, including basic image enhancements, filters, crop, mirror and collages for photos and the ability to add and remove audio, add text and create GIFs from video.

Is Canva free?

There are three versions of Canva you can choose between depending on how much you want to spend and which features you need. 

The first is Canva Free, which costs nothing and allows you to create designs alone or with others. This plan comes with 250,000 free templates, 100 design types, 1 million photos and graphics and 5GB of cloud storage.

However, you’re limited when it comes to stock photos, branding tools, storage and certain editing features compared to the paid plans.

Canva Pro is for individuals who want unlimited access to premium content and special tools. For £99.99 a year, you get access to 100 million premium stock photos, videos, audio and graphics, 610,000 premium and free templates, 100 brand kits, the Background Remover and Magic Resize tools, social media scheduling and 1TB of cloud storage. 

Finally, there’s Canva For Teams. This plan is made for teams of all sizes looking to collaborate and access premium workplace tools and approval flows. For £129.90 a year (for the first 5 people), you get access to many of the perks that come with Canva Pro, as well as activity logging, the ability to assign tasks and roles and team reports and insights.

