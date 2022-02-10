Disney Plus subscribers need to mark their calendars as West Side Story will be coming to their screens very soon. Here are all the details.

It has been officially confirmed that Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of one of the most popular musicals of all time is coming to Disney Plus.

For anyone who isn’t in the musical loop, West Side Story is a story inspired by Romeo and Juliet but set in the New York streets.

The original 1957 broadway musical was turned into a classic movie back in 1961, and now Speilberg’s version has been nominated for seven Oscars, five BAFTAs and 11 Critics’ Choice Awards, so you could say that this story is still pretty popular.

So, without further ado, here is when you can watch West Side Story on Disney Plus in the UK.

When is West Side Story being released on Disney Plus in the UK?

The official date that West Side Story will land on Disney Plus is Wednesday 2 March, which is less than a month from now.

That gives you more than enough time to prepare, and enough time to subscribe to Disney Plus, if you haven’t already. While the service does not have a free trial option, you can sign up for a singular month for £7.99, or get 12 months in one or £79.90.

Sign up for Disney+ Disney+ offers access to loads of original shows like The Mandalorian and Hawkeye, classic films and content from big brands like Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar. Disney+

£7.99 a month View Deal

What is West Side Story be about?

As previously mentioned, West Side Story tells a tale of star crossed lovers in New York. The main characters Tony and Maria will be played by Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, respectively.

You can check out the trailer for Spielberg’s West Side Story just below.

And if you can’t wait to see more West Side Story content, Disney Plus already has a special film called ‘Something’s Coming: West Side Story – A Special Edition of 20/20’ which features interviews and discussions with members of the cast and crew.