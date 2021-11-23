 large image

How to watch the new Hawkeye TV show in the UK

Here’s how you can tune in to one of the most long-awaited Marvel shows from the comfort of your own home in the UK.

We’re well into Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this point, and with that comes a closer look at some of the most popular superheroes.

While this character hasn’t always been the most well-loved hero in Marvel’s roaster, he’s become one of the staple Avengers characters and had a pretty big role in Endgame.

Clint Barton, better known as Hawkeye, is the master bowman in the MCU and is finally getting the blockbuster treatment, in the form of his very own show.

Keep reading to find out what the show is about and where you can watch it.

When can I watch Hawkeye?

The first two episodes of Hawkeye will be available to watch on Wednesday 24 November, with all subsequent episodes also coming out each Wednesday.

How many episodes of Hawkeye are there?

There will be six episodes in total, with the finale premiering on Wednesday 22 December, so you can catch up with Clint well into the festive season.

Where can I watch Hawkeye?

Hawkeye will only be available to watch on Disney Plus, as it is a Marvel exclusive. That means that you will need a Disney Plus subscription to watch.

What will Hawkeye be about?

Hawkeye will be played by Jeremy Renner, who first picked up the role a decade ago in the movie Thor.

The series will largely revolve around Barton and his new protege, Kate Bishop, who is a member of the Young Avengers in the Marvel comics. The show is also being seen as a way for Barton to pass the Hawkeye torch along, as we’ve been seeing as more of the original Marvel cast have started to move away from their roles.

