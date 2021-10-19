How to watch the Google Pixel Fall Launch event

Here’s how you can tune in to watch the latest Pixel phone release at the Google event tonight.

Yesterday, there was the Apple event that bought us the latest M1 Max and M1 Pro chipsets, alongside big reveals like the launch of the AirPods 3.

And now, only one day later, it’s Google’s turn to bask in the limelight, as tonight the latest Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be revealed at the Pixel Fall Launch.

While both smartphones have been soft-launched already, with a few Twitter threads and photos to go off, this will be the first time that the specs of the phones will be on display after many months of rumours.

How to watch the Pixel 6 reveal

Following in the footsteps of Apple, the Google Pixel Fall Launch will be all online, so you can watch it from the comfort of your own home.

There are a few ways you can watch along; you can tune in here and watch the video below, just make sure you bookmark this page so you can join in straight away.

You can also watch it directly on YouTube, and since Google owns the platform we would hope that the streaming goes off without a hitch.

What time is the Pixel 6 launch?

If you’re over here in the UK, you can watch along when the stream starts at 6pm. You can also tune in at 10am PT and 1pm ET, but if you miss it you will be able to catch up later, as the event will be uploaded to YouTube once it’s over.

In case you’re not in the loop, we’re expecting to see the next Pixel smartphones, with the Pixel 6 Pro being the more powerful alternative, with a triple-camera set-up as well as a 120Hz refresh rate packed into the display.

However, past the two phones, it’s not totally clear if Google will be announcing any more devices or tech, with Pixel Pass being the main contender since it was leaked earlier this month.