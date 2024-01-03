Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 and G6 gaming monitors leave the curve behind

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung has announced its newest Odyssey gaming monitors ahead of CES 2024, with one big change – two of them have eschewed the curve.

While the new Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (2024) rocks the 49-inch ultra wide curved display, a pair of smaller models are the first flat monitors in the Odyssey range. Those models are the Odyssey OLED G8 and OLED G6, which are 32-inches and 27-inches respectively.

Save 17% on the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer AF500UKCP

Save 17% on the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer AF500UKCP

The Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer AF500UKCP is selling at a 17% discount, which is massive for one of the brand’s latest products.

  • Amazon
  • Save 17%
  • Now £232.40
View Deal

The G6, although on the smaller side, includes a 360Hz refresh rate, as well as a 1440p resolution which many believe is the sweet spot for gaming.

The OLED G8 flat model has a larger 32-inch 4K panel, albeit with a slightly lower maximum refresh rate at 240Hz Both of the smaller models have 16:9 aspect ratios.

Samsung Odyssey G8 2024

For those seeking that ultra-wide, cinema-esque gaming experience, you can get the 49-inch curved OLED G9 model is an upgrade on the 2023 edition.

It has a 5,120 x 1,440 Dual Quad HD resolution, 32:9 aspect ratio and 240Hz refresh rate, just like the 2023 edition. Samsung promises “other upgraded features”.

Samsung is promising each of the new displays have Glare-Free technology to minimise light reflections. There are two HDMI 2.1 ports, as well as a DisplayPort 1.4 input and height adjustable mounts. They all support the VESA True Black 400 standard for HDR, as well as AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

On the higher-end models, the OLED G9 and OLED G8, there’s a new Multi Control feature “that provides seamless device connectivity for an easier, improved multi-device experience.”

In a press release, Samsung says this feature enables users “to seamlessly transfer images and/or text between their compatible Samsung monitor and other Samsung devices — including their Galaxy Book, tablet or phone — for a smoother, more efficient work process using their mouse and keyboard.”

The 57-inch Odyssey Neo OLED G9 model will remain on sale, Samsung says, and won’t be upgraded.

You might like…

Best Gaming Laptop 2024: The top picks for all gamers

Best Gaming Laptop 2024: The top picks for all gamers

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
Best Gaming Headset 2024: Our top 7 gaming audio picks

Best Gaming Headset 2024: Our top 7 gaming audio picks

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
Best Gaming Keyboard 2024: 9 top picks from Asus, Razer and more

Best Gaming Keyboard 2024: 9 top picks from Asus, Razer and more

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
Best Gaming Monitor 2024: Top screens for PC, PS5 and Xbox

Best Gaming Monitor 2024: Top screens for PC, PS5 and Xbox

Gemma Ryles 4 months ago
Best Gaming CPU 2024: The best processors for gaming

Best Gaming CPU 2024: The best processors for gaming

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words