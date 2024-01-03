Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 and G6 gaming monitors leave the curve behind

Samsung has announced its newest Odyssey gaming monitors ahead of CES 2024, with one big change – two of them have eschewed the curve.

While the new Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (2024) rocks the 49-inch ultra wide curved display, a pair of smaller models are the first flat monitors in the Odyssey range. Those models are the Odyssey OLED G8 and OLED G6, which are 32-inches and 27-inches respectively.

The G6, although on the smaller side, includes a 360Hz refresh rate, as well as a 1440p resolution which many believe is the sweet spot for gaming.

The OLED G8 flat model has a larger 32-inch 4K panel, albeit with a slightly lower maximum refresh rate at 240Hz Both of the smaller models have 16:9 aspect ratios.

For those seeking that ultra-wide, cinema-esque gaming experience, you can get the 49-inch curved OLED G9 model is an upgrade on the 2023 edition.

It has a 5,120 x 1,440 Dual Quad HD resolution, 32:9 aspect ratio and 240Hz refresh rate, just like the 2023 edition. Samsung promises “other upgraded features”.

Samsung is promising each of the new displays have Glare-Free technology to minimise light reflections. There are two HDMI 2.1 ports, as well as a DisplayPort 1.4 input and height adjustable mounts. They all support the VESA True Black 400 standard for HDR, as well as AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

On the higher-end models, the OLED G9 and OLED G8, there’s a new Multi Control feature “that provides seamless device connectivity for an easier, improved multi-device experience.”

In a press release, Samsung says this feature enables users “to seamlessly transfer images and/or text between their compatible Samsung monitor and other Samsung devices — including their Galaxy Book, tablet or phone — for a smoother, more efficient work process using their mouse and keyboard.”

The 57-inch Odyssey Neo OLED G9 model will remain on sale, Samsung says, and won’t be upgraded.