How to watch Apple’s Watch and iPad reveal event live

Want to know how to stream the Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 reveal event? Here are all the details.

Apple is all set to reveal a load of huge products and we’ve got all the details on how to stream the event wherever you are.

How to Stream the Apple Watch 6 reveal

Apple used to make its events tough to stream for anyone that wasn’t a user of the Safari browser. Things are far easier now.

The easiest way to stream the event is through YouTube, which lets you watch it on all manner of devices from your TV to your Android phone. You watch view it via the link below, and even set a handy reminder for the 6PM BST kick-off time (10am Cupertino time).

If you’d rather watch it elsewhere, Apple will be streaming the show in a number of other ways too. It’s available via the Apple TV app and you’ll get a high-quality version this way through the brand’s streaming box. It might also be available via Twitter too.

Rumours suggest we won’t see the big iPhone 12 reveal at this event, with that instead coming sometime in October. Instead of a big phone, it seems like this event will focus on Apple Watch and iPad with the possible addition of AirPods Studio or AirTags. We could always hear a little more about Apple Silicon too.

Apple Watch 6 seems likely, bringing a similar design and more health features. A cheaper Apple Watch SE is also rumoured too, which would make the entry-point into buying the wearable cheaper. This would likely ditch some big features, like the ECG and always-on display.

Other rumours point towards a redesigned iPad Air 4 which might look like the current iPad Air and adopt USB-C and a Touch ID enabled fingerprint scanner inside the home button.

