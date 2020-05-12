It looks as if Apple is readying a launch of high-end headphones called AirPods Studio.

A number of leaks has given us details on the release date, price and design in what’s shaping up to be a pretty interesting pair of headphones from Apple.

Scuttlebutt suggested that they could have a name of AirPods X, but that’s thought to refer to a sports-orientated pair of headphones that are due out next year.

Want to everything there is about the AirPods Studio? Read on for more details.

Related: AirPods 3 – What we know about Apple’s next true wireless earbuds

Apple AirPods Studio — release date

In a note to investors, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned a release date of 2020. Despite the numerous delays, he still expects Apple to release a Bluetooth over-ear this year.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused delays in terms of testing and the production line, but the schedule is pointing to a late 2020 launch. Recent rumours suggest that a reveal at WWDC 2020 could be on the cards.

Apple AirPods Studio — price

Bloomberg reported in June 2018 that the Apple over-ears are in competition with Bose and Sennheiser. That would mean a price tag of £350/$399, the same as the Bose NC 700 Headphones, Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 and Bowers & Wilkins PX7.

Jon Prosser has since piped, he of Apple leak fame, and said that the Studio – codenamed B515 – will cost $349. That will probably mean a £349 price tag in the UK, which is at the higher end of the price spectrum.

Apple AirPods Studio — design

Back in 2018, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated Apple was looking to release “its own-brand, high-end over-ear headphones with all-new design; to be as convenient as AirPods with better sound quality”. Ming has been right in the past, predicting the new AirPods and AirPods Pro.

What would they look like? The mystery images in the iOS 14 depicts white and black colourways, and we’d wager they’d probably be around the same size as the Beats Solo Pro.

Bloomberg has reported that that this headphone could have some rather unique features. Two variations are being planned with a premium version that has leather-like fabrics, and a model that’s more for fitness wearers that uses lighter, breathable materials.

The prototypes are said to have a retro look with oval-shaped ear cups that are attached to the headband by thin, metal arms that have magnets. The arms connect to the headband from the top of the ear cups instead of the side, and having magnets allow the headbands to be switched in and out; so they can be switched from fitness to conventional use. Hopefully they’re a sturdy pair of headphones during use.

Related: AirPods Pro 2 – What we know about Apple’s next ANC wireless earbuds

Apple AirPods over-ears – features

We’d expect them to feature the H1 chip, unless Apple has a faster version in the works. The H1 which enables faster connection to devices, Siri voice control and Bluetooth 5.0.

Tech site Macworld claimed it would have active noise-cancellation and wireless charging. The former seems likely, considering other premium headphones carry it. Apple’s support of wireless charging in the 2019 AirPods would make sense, but we’ve yet to see an over-ear with wireless charging.

Apple’s AirPods are renowned for their fairly good battery life. Headphones with adaptive noise cancelling tend to hit 20 to 30 hours and we’d expect the same with the Studio

What else? Siri voice assistance is expected, along with touch controls and potentially a Lightning connection. The inclusion of a Lightning connection is currently being disputed by the EU, with the body looking to enforce standardised charging across all devices.

Wear functionality is said to be featured, with 9to5mac reporting that it’ll work slightly differently with the Studio headphones. The headphones will have sensors that can detect whether they’re on your head or neck, as most premium ANC over-ears can do. More notable is that it’ll have sensors that can detect your left ear from your right, so there’s no wrong way to wear the headphones. Interesting.

9to5mac also said that the headphones will be aimed at professional users, and pairing the AirPods Studio to an iOS or Mac will unlock custom equaliser settings “with low, medium, and high frequency adjustments available”.

Apple AirPods over-ears — performance

The AirPods weren’t the most distinguished performers audio wise. That changed with the AirPods Pro, which were a step up in every regard.

Over-ears offer better noise isolation thanks to its sealed enclosure. A closed-backed design is more likely and would mirror other premium noise-cancellers

Would Apple take inspiration from Beats’ own headphones? While Beats has been known for its bass-heavy audio signature in the past, but both the PowerBeats Pro and Solo Pro have made steps to neutrality.

Related: Best wireless headphones

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …