First Apple Silicon Macs could be just a month away – report

Apple will reveal its first Mac computers with the homegrown Apple Silicon processors at a standalone event in November, according to a new report.

Apple is taking to the virtual stage to announce the iPhone 12 on Tuesday October 13 and many had wondered whether the new generation of Mac computers might be along for the ride.

However, Bloomberg‘s well-connected Apple reporter Mark Gurman believes they’ll be held off for their own showcase next month. “The first Mac laptop with Apple’s own processor, among other products, will emerge at another launch in November,” Gurman wrote on Friday.

The Apple Silicon platform will see Macs fitted with processors based upon the A-Series chips used in the company’s iOS devices. They will eventually replace Intel processors within all Mac computers. The epochal switch was announced this summer, with Apple pledging to introduce the first new Macs before the end of the year.

The switch will lead to more powerful Macs, with better battery efficiency, as well as the the development of universal apps right across the iOS ecosystem, and improved gaming support thanks to a more powerful custom GPU. The first Mac to contain the new processors could be a reimagining of the 12-inch MacBook, but all will get a refresh eventually.

Given the magnitude of the change, Apple is probably wise to give the new Macs their own platform, rather than tag them onto the end of the iPhone event.

However, given today’s other rumours, the ‘Hi, Speed’ event on October 13 might be a little thin in terms of other product announcements. Front Page Tech’s John Prosser believes the rumoured AirPods Studio headphones won’t arrive during the event and also claims the Tile-rival AirTags bluetooth trackers have now been pushed back until March 2021.

A new Apple HomePod speaker and a smaller counterpart are still expected, while a new Apple TV set top box has also been rumoured.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.