How to set up a Windows Family Safety account for a child

Step

1 Search for your Microsoft account info To start with, let’s make sure you’re logged into your Microsoft administrator account. Type “Your info” into the Windows search bar, click the “Your account info” result that shows up at the top.

Step

2 Make sure you’re signed into your Microsoft account on Windows To check, and check that you’re signed in on the account you expect to be. Make sure it shows an email address – this tells you that you’re using an online Microsoft account to, and that it lists you as “Administrator”.

Step

3 Sign in to Microsoft Family Safety Go to https://family.microsoft.com/ and sign in using your Microsoft account – the one that your Windows license and is associated with, and which you use when signing in to Windows. If you have no associated family members, you’ll be prompted to create one immediately via a pop-up, but we’re going to take the conventional route – either close the pop-up or skip to step 3 to follow along with the tutorial.

Step

4 Add another user Click “Add a family member”, next to your own profile.

Step

5 Enter their email address If they have a phone number or email address, enter it here. If not, you’ll be invited to create a Microsoft Outlook email account for them. Any email address or phone number can be used, however. If your kids already have Microsoft accounts, for example for Minecraft or Xbox, then you should use the address associated with these.

Step

6 Confirm the address Click Next.

Step

7 Choose their role Set the user up a member or an organiser. If they’re a co-parent, guardian or other person you wish to give administrative powers to, they should be an organiser. Otherwise, select member here. I’m going to create a member account for child in the following steps.

Step

8 Click Next The Next button will turn green once you’ve chosen a role. Click it.

Step

9 Confirm your humanity Enter the captcha

Step

10 Click Invite And then click the Invite button.

Step

11 Have your family member sign up Your family member will receive an email at the account you added, inviting them to join Microsoft Family. They should click the Join now link.

Step

12 They then click join on the website The “Join now” link in the email will take them to the Microsoft family group account creation website. They should click Join now here, too.

Step

13 Sign into your member’s Microsoft account If there’s a Microsoft account already associated with the email address you invited, they’ll be prompted to sign in. Click Next and enter the password when prompted. If they don’t already have a Microsoft account, they’ll be prompted to set one up – click “Create one!” and follow the on-screen instructions to do so – their account details should be saved in a password manager.

Step

14 Optional: Create an account If they don’t have a Microsoft account they – or you – will have to create one. Click “Create one!”

Step

15 Click Next on the Create account screen Check that you have the address right and click Next

Step

16 Create a password Create a strong and memorable password – this should ideally be stored in a password manager but you may need to write it down while you’re working through account creation.

Step

17 Click Next Once you’re entered the password you want, click Next to confirm it.

Step

18 Enter their name Enter your child’s first and last name here. You can use a pseudonym for extra privacy.

Step

19 Click Next Once you’re happy with that, click Next.

Step

20 You’ll want to accurately enter your child’s date of birth here, as it affects both the content filtering options for their account and can appear as a security question if access to the account is lost.

Step

21 Click Next Once you’ve filled in their birthdate, click next.

Step

22 Get an email verification code A four-digit code will be sent to the email address associated with the account you’re creating. Copy this number.

Step

23 Paste it in And paste or type it into the next sign-up step in your browser. Untick the “I would like information, tips and offers about Microsoft products and services” box while you’re here.

Step

24 Click Next Tap the next button to verify.

Step

25 Click Next when asked to prove you’re not a robot Your member will be informed that they should solve a puzzle to prove they’re not a robot. Click Next here.

Step

26 Solve the puzzle This kid-friendly captcha alternative will ask them to identify an animal, fruit or similar. If your child if over 13, they should be signed in after completing this step. Go to step 36.

Step

27 For under-thirteens: Parental consent required If your child is under 13, they’ll be asked to have you provide consent for their account. Click “I’m a parent or guardian”.

Step

28 Click Continue Once you’ve made a choice, you’ll be able to click Continue. Do do.

Step

29 Sign in to give your child consent Enter your own Microsoft account email address

Step

30 Click Next Once you’ve done that, you’ll be able to click Next. Do so.

Step

31 Opt for them not to stay signed in They’ll be asked if they want to stay signed in. If you’re doing this set up via your account, click No.

Step

32 Read the consent form Read the consent form. It’s short, informative and details exactly what information Microsoft will have and hold about your child.

Step

33 Sign the consent form Scroll to the second page, read it and, if you agree, type your name into the signature field.

Step

34 Click Yes, I agree Click the Yes, I agree button to give your consent to Microsoft holding data about your child.

Step

35 Allow non-Microsoft apps You’ll next be asked if you want to allow your child to be able to sign into non-Microsoft apps with their account. While this may allow some third parties to collect data as described in the box, it provides a better users experience. Tick the box.

Step

36 Press Continue The Continue button will now be clickable. Click it.

Step

37 See default account settings and sign out Your under-thirteen now has a Microsoft account and is part of your Family Safety group. Click Sign out to sign out of your own account and go to to Step 38.

Step

38 For over-thirteens: Confirm that they want to join Finally, Family Safety explains some of the things they’ll be able to do with their account, such as requesting that an adult buy them Microsoft Store software, opt to share their activity or location with family members, and have content filters and screen time limits set for them. They should click Join now, but there’s still time to switch to a different account if you need to.

Step

39 Take a look at their member account Your new user will be logged into their member account. Any Microsoft devices your member’s account is already logged into will appear here. If there are none, the next step is to connect a device. We’re going to use a Windows PC, but Windows PCs, Xbox consoles, and Android and iOS drives can all be connected to Microsoft Family Safety.

Step

40 Open Windows user management In Windows, use the taskbar search box to search for “add user”, then click on “Add, edit, or remove other users” in the results.

Step

41 Find your member in Family & other users Your new family member’s account name or email address should appear in your user list with text reading “can’t sign in” next to it.

Step

42 Select them Click on their account name.

Step

43 Click Allow Now click the Allow button that appears below their account name

Step

44 Give your new family member access to Windows Click allow again when asked to confirm that they should be allowed to sign in.

Step

45 Log out of Windows Press Ctrl-Alt-Delete and click “Sign out”.

Step

46 Time to sign in as another user You’ll find yourself at the Windows sign-in screen.

Step

47 Select your new Windows user Click once, anywhere on the screen and have your new user select their account name from the list at the bottom left. They should now click “Sign in”.

Step

48 Have them sign in A Microsoft account login box will appear, requesting them to enter their password. Do that, then click Sign in.

Step

49 Configure their Windows account to use a PIN They’ll be prompted to create a Personal Indentifiction Numer for login – this is a good idea, particularly if their strong master password is long or difficult to type. With that done, they’ll be logged into their new Windows account. This will take a few minutes as the new account is set up by Windows

Step

50 Allow OneDrive backups Backups are generally desirable and an automatic backup of key folders, such as Documents, can help avoid your kids losing any important files in case of hard disk failures. Select

Step

51 Click Next Read through the explanation and click Next.

Step

52 Deny app location sharing You’re about to be given lots of choices to make about Windows’ initial settings. It’s tedious, so you should do this by yourself for smaller children. For anyone below the age of majority, always consider configuring Windows’ account settings for maximum privacy. Select No when asked to “Let Microsoft and apps use your location”.

Step

53 Click Accept Click Accept to move on to the next question.

Step

54 Deny inking and typing diagnostic data Click no to prevent Microsoft from sending back data about how the user types or uses a stylus when writing.

Step

55 Click Accept to move on Click Accept.

Step

56 Refuse tailored experiences You don’t want Microsoft to record or base advertising on a child’s internet and computer use, so select No here.

Step

57 Accept and move one Click Accept to go to the next question.

Step

58 Deny apps the ability to use advertising ID More ad tracking here. Say no.

Step

59 Click Accept Click Accept to move on again.

Step

60 Click Start Having made it through that, click the Start menu when Windows’ main interface loads.

Step

61 Open the user list Click the user profile icon – the top icon on the narrow the left-hand column.

Step

62 Select your account from the list Click your own username to return to the login screen.

Step

63 Log in Click your user name at bottom left to log back into your own account. In this example, my admin account requires a PIN to log in.

Step

64 Open your web browser I’m selecting Microsoft Edge here.