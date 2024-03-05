How to check if Facebook is down

When these familiar social media apps and websites have an off day, we too can feel a little disconnected. After all, they’ve become such active parts of our daily interactions and habitual ways for us to wind down.

That’s exactly what happened on March 5, when Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram suffered widespread outages affecting hundreds of thousands of users who reported an inability to access the service.

While a quick trip to the Downdetector website will confirm suspicions, many users take to rival networks X and Reddit to check with fellow Facebook users that “it’s not just me.” However, Mark Zuckerberg himself is unlikely to take to X to confirm the issues.

Thankfully, there are other, more official, ways to ensure Facebook and other Meta services are out of whack, so you don’t have to keep refreshing the feed.

Meta has an outages webpage that’s primarily used for business products, but it does enable you to see where there are live problems or any known issues. This will tell you whether the consumer facing products are struggling.

Here’s how to tell if Facebook is down.

What you need

A mobile device or computer with a web browser

The short version

Open your favourite web browser

Type in the URL: Metastatus.com

Check for issues on Facebook, such as shops, login

Browse to downdetector.com

Search for Facebook within the app